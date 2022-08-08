Michael Horton explains how HCL Technologies is leading ESG





Michael Horton is Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand at HCL Technologies, a technology consulting and services company with over 200,000 employees worldwide. Shortly after Sustainalytics named him an industry leader in ESG, Consultancy.org spoke with Horton about why and how the company is leading the way.

What do you think are the most important environmental issues that companies should address today?

Today, climate change is evolving as a major issue affecting individuals and businesses around the world. Climate change is changing our well-being, stress, weather, costs, oceans, natural and built environments.

These impacts affect businesses at all levels of the supply chain. Companies are under increasing pressure from their staff, suppliers and networks to address climate change, reduce their carbon footprint or take steps to be more environmentally friendly.

Climate change is not all negative news. It may also offer business, brand, cost savings and employer brand opportunities. Climate change has the potential to spur innovation and create new products and services that are less carbon-intensive and environmentally friendly. Focusing on climate change can help companies become more competitive and open up new market opportunities.

At HCL Technologies, we act in the most responsible and sustainable manner, provide a harmonious workplace for our employees, and use all resources efficiently to maximize value. It is the basis for agreements with all stakeholders that build initiatives with long-term impact.

Why should tech companies make sustainability a business priority?

In today’s technology landscape, technology companies are focused on reducing their environmental impact and conserving natural resources.

Focusing on sustainability as well as environmental benefits can attract new customers. Promoting green practices is a good way for a business to set itself apart from its competitors and to encourage key stakeholders to be proactive in reducing their carbon footprint and working towards a net zero way of doing business. It shows that you are taking a proactive approach.

Reducing the environmental impact of your business also increases the sustainability of your business. By taking care of the environment, the tech company can play a key role in remediating the impacts of climate change by implementing his ESG initiatives.

Over the past few years, environmental issues have eroded the ability of technology companies to create value for their customers, partners, and stakeholders. Managing climate-related risks and creating opportunities intertwined with business growth, companies need to understand this.

Sustainability tech companies are leading the way and changing the competitive landscape. The result is a change in the way the technology industry thinks about products, technologies, processes, and business models.

How does HCL Technologies approach ESG in a unique way that other technology companies do not?

HCL Technologies is committed to ESG by focusing on climate change and eco-efficiency in our global business. With over 200,000 employees in 52 countries, his HCL Technologies has an opportunity to drive change and lead by example. This includes Scope 1 (direct emissions from owned or controlled sources) and Scope 2 (indirect emissions from generation of purchased electricity) reductions.

We aim to move 80% of our electricity use to renewable energy by 2030, with a goal of zero waste to landfill by 2025.

From a social perspective, the main social priorities are human capital, local employment, diversity and inclusion, talent and retention. These priorities are being achieved by improving ESG knowledge and employee knowledge pools.

HCL is also focused on increasing the proportion of women in senior management, with a target of 40% women representing its workforce by 2030 and 30% women at senior management level by 2030. and aim to improve gender diversity within the company.

The company takes a holistic approach to governance with a focus on sustainable procurement, government and ethics that have a sustainable impact on clients and IT security. We aim to achieve these goals by strengthening our sustainable supply chain processes and being recognized as an industry leader in information security practices and data privacy standards.

HCL Technologies is one of the signatories of the Climate Pledge. please tell me in detail.

The key to effective sustainability initiatives is incorporating them into your strategy. The Climate Pledge is HCL Technologies’ commitment to sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint. Founded by Amazon and Global Optimism, this environmental initiative is to achieve a net zero carbon footprint by 2040. Companies signing the pledge commit to his three areas of action: regular reporting, carbon removal and reliable offsets.

This initiative was implemented as part of a focused effort to consolidate sustainability initiatives. By signing the climate pledge, HCL Technologies hopes to demonstrate real change to help in our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint.

What is one outstanding example of HCL Technologies’ commitment to sustainability?

Securing water is more urgent than ever. The world’s population is expected to reach 8.5 billion by 2030, putting increasing pressure on the world’s limited freshwater supply. By 2030, global demand for water will exceed sustainable supply by 40%.

In addition to the direct and disastrous consequences for human health and food production, lack of access to clean water limits economic growth by up to a third and adversely affects natural biodiversity and social fabric. may affect Governments and businesses need to bring freshwater to the forefront of their strategies, and innovation will play a key role in their success.

To advance the challenges of freshwater conservation and management, we partner with UpLink, the World Economic Forum’s open innovation platform, to connect highly promising start-ups with partners and provide the funding they need to scale up doing. HCL is investing $15 million over five years to accelerate its water innovation agenda and create a first-of-its-kind innovation ecosystem for UpLink’s global freshwater sector, called the Aquapreneur Innovation Initiative. Helpful.

The initiative leverages HCL’s unique local experience in driving innovative projects in water conservation, connects global leaders and champions, and fosters multi-stakeholder collaboration. By building this ecosystem, water entrepreneurs can thrive and impact freshwater ecosystems around the world.

Anything else you’d like to add?

I would also like to mention HCL Technologies’ sustainability initiative in line with the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). SBTi mobilizes companies to set science-based targets aligned with the latest climate change issues and achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement. The SBTi’s purpose is to promote best practice science-based goals and to independently assess and endorse corporate goals.

HCL Technologies aligns with SBTi goals including renewable energy deployment, the emergence of efficient buildings, eco-efficiency, electric vehicles, reducing emissions from purchased goods and services, and nature-based sequestration projects.

These sustainability initiatives are an integral part of HCL Technologies’ future as we reduce our carbon footprint and environmental impact.

About Michael Horton Michael Horton joined HCL Technologies in 2014 as Executive Vice President and Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand. His responsibilities include oversight of client relationships, sales, revenue, margins and the delivery of all services of the company to all sectors.

Prior to joining HCL, he was CSC’s Industry Director for Mining, Oil & Gas, Transportation and Utilities for Australia, Asia, Middle East and Africa.

