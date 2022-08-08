Google Equiano: Internet giant bets big on Africa with latest megaproject





Stormy weather and Covid-19 have delayed the landing of the cable, which runs thousands of miles along the ocean floor, for months. But now it was here, a few inches wide and already covered in sand. A welcoming party stood on the beach for photos before the cable continued inland. Equiano is finally here.

Equiano is the latest undersea internet cable backed by Google. The 15,000-kilometer (9,320-mile) cable, which began in Portugal and eventually ended in South Africa, with branch offices in Nigeria, Togo, St. Helena, and Namibia, is designed to provide high-speed broadband along the west coast of Africa. increase. A staggering 144 terabits per second capacity is 20 times more than the previous cable that served the region and could increase internet speeds by more than 5 times in some countries.

Named after Nigerian-born 18th-century writer and abolitionist Olauda Equiano, this cable could change the lives of some.

Bernie Harms was among those on the beach in Swakopmund when Cable landed. He is the CEO of the telecommunications company Paratus Group, which has worked with Telecom His Namibia to provide 500 kilometers of cable spurs in the country. “We are very excited,” he told CNN before landing. “It’s going to have a huge impact on our part of the world.”

Bridging the Digital Divide

Communications have come a long way since the first undersea telegraph cable in 1858. As of 2021, he has over 1.3 million kilometers of undersea cables worldwide, carrying more than 95% of his intercontinental internet traffic. However, Internet access is still very uneven. According to the World Bank, Sub-Saharan Africa has the lowest internet usage of any region in the world, with broadband coverage significantly lower than the global average, and high data costs proving to be a barrier to adoption. increase. The Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development estimates that by 2030, it will cost $109 billion to deploy affordable broadband across Africa. The economic impact of that investment is severe. Less than 25% of Africans use the internet, but if this percentage rises to 75% (about the same as Cuba and Moldova), job creation could increase by 9% for him. there is, says the report. Google does not disclose his total investment in Equiano, but Paratus said the deal between Google, Telecom Namibia and itself is worth his Namibian dollars ($20 million). In October 2021, Google announced it would invest his $1 billion in his digital transformation in Africa. This includes investments in connectivity and startups. The cable is expected to start carrying traffic in early 2023, he says. According to a report commissioned by Google, Equiano has slashed data prices by 21% from his 16% in South Africa, Namibia and Nigeria, where growing digitization could create 1.6 million jobs for him. I have. economy and peripheral sectors.

“Increased access to the internet has modernized societies, enabled people to acquire new skills and knowledge and opened doors to new employment opportunities, increased productivity for businesses and governments, and accelerated digital transformation. As a result, we can discover new revenue streams,” said Bikash Koley. In a statement to CNN, Google’s VP of Global Networking.

Access is not limited to coastal countries. Harmse said Paratus will connect his Equiano Namibian branch to a network spanning Angola, Zambia, Botswana, South Africa, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). These countries will “immediately benefit” when cable goes online, he says.

“We are investing every day to increase our infrastructure and capacity for our landlocked neighbors,” adds Harmse. “It’s not a single project with a specific starting and ending point (point). It’s like a beast: an organism that has to keep eating.”

Some of the beneficiaries of that expansion are students. Paratus has installed internet connectivity in educational facilities and as part of his EduVision programme, which provides smartboards and e-learning technology to schools, especially in rural areas, in Namibia he has educated over 10,000 students.

competition to connect

More cables to come. Funded by a consortium led by Meta (formerly Facebook), work is underway on 2Africa, his 45,000-kilometer submarine cable that will encircle the African continent and connect it to Europe and Asia. Cable he landed in Genoa, Italy in April and Djibouti in May.

On the continent, both cables are needed as Internet use grows and older cables become obsolete or reach the end of their operational life.

Alan Mauldin, head of research at telecommunications market research firm TeleGeography, said international bandwidth demand in Africa will triple between 2018 and 2021, and by 2028 demand will be 16 times what it was last year. says.

Intercontinental cables will continue to play a key role in the future of the Internet in Africa, but so will the home country’s data centers. Storing more internet data in Africa and locating data centers closer to end users will result in faster response times and lower data costs, Harmse explained. “This is the next big challenge,” he said, adding that Paratus’ newest data center, his $8 million project in Windhoek, Namibia’s capital, is expected to be completed in August. Added.

Meanwhile, Equiano continues its journey to its final destination, South Africa, where engineers work to connect the branch office to West Africa’s ever-growing network.

“The race has started,” says Harmse. “Africa is a connected continent.”

