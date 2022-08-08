Six companies from the Sweetwater County Innovation Launchpad are vying for seed money





SWEETWATER COUNTY This competition is run by IMPACT Sweetwater in partnership with the University of Wyoming IMPACT 307 and Western Wyoming Community College. This was made possible by the Office of Economic Development’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act grant.

SCIL is a competition for local entrepreneurs that provides valuable mentorship from IMPACT 307 and local experts. The first competition drew his 28 applicants, and he was recently named 9 semi-finalists before 6 finalists were nominated. A panel of judges made up of Green River and Rock Springs experts judged the competition.

Before the finalists were selected, local legal and marketing experts informed entrepreneurs at a business boot camp.

Advertising – Story continues below…

The six finalists will compete in the Pitch Day competition at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs on Tuesday, September 13th. Seed funding from the Commerce Bank of Wyoming and the State Bank will be awarded to the winning companies.

The six finalists are:

— Dylan Covington founded a woodworking business focused on custom cabinets and built-ins. Covington got the idea for his company while waiting months for kitchen cabinets from a big box store, he says. Several units were badly damaged when the package arrived. For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/shopdogcw.

— Amanda Finch is a Board Certified Holistic Health Care Practitioner and Certified Functional Nutrition Counselor. She uncovers the root cause of symptoms and develops customized lifestyle her programs that focus on prevention and mediation to improve the health of her clients. In fitness she has 24 years of experience and in nutrition interventions she has 12 years of experience. For more information, please visit https://p.bttr.to/3RHXWMb.

— Cody and Brittany Gray founded a start-up technology company specializing in safety and reliability for the recreational and automotive industries. Cody is a controls engineer for enterprise products. He is a graduate of Western Wyoming Community College and is a member of the school’s Electrical and Instrumentation Advisory Board. Brittany is the Stewardship Director at Climb Wyoming. She is an alumnus of her UW, UW alumni board member, and leadership her Wyoming alumni.

— Born and raised in Wyoming, Glen and Mindy Reddon are starting a custom slaughterhouse in Farson, where they live. They strive to fill regional gaps for domestic meat processing.

— Wild Sage Market increases access to locally grown food and other healthy products by opening community-owned grocery stores. Membership provides the initial capital needed to develop your business and open a store. Founders include Laurie Carroll, James Chavez, Stacey Driner, Megan McComas, Chelsea Naylor, Pete Rust, Aaron Slaton and Nick Wallace. For more information, please visit www.WildSageGreenRiver.com.

— Wyoming Apparatus was founded by Justin Hood in 2020 as a way for small fire departments to keep their old equipment. The company offers a number of services, primarily fire trucks, throughout Wyoming. Wyoming Apparatus helps fire departments achieve and maintain National Fire Protection Association compliance for Wyoming emergency vehicles. For more information, please visit www.wyomingapparatus.com/ or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

The Wyoming Business Council, Mark Gordon’s Wyoming Innovation Partnership, Rock Springs Main Street Urban Renewal Authority (URA), Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Green River Chamber of Commerce, and Green River Main Street URA sponsor the SCIL program.

IMPACT 307 is a statewide network of innovation-driven business incubators committed to growing and strengthening Wyoming’s entrepreneurial community by providing the resources and support for founders to thrive.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sweetwaternow.com/six-businesses-are-competing-for-seed-money-from-sweetwater-county-innovation-launchpad/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos