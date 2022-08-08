Accenture plans another strong creative acquisition with Romp in Southeast Asia





Accenture Song plans to expand its presence in the Southeast Asian advertising industry by acquiring Romp, an Indonesian brand and experience agency. Accenture Song, formerly Accenture Interactive, declined to share the cost of the acquisition, but said the acquisition of Romp will enhance Accenture Songs’ ability to deliver creative, technology-driven brand experiences to clients in Southeast Asia.

Founded in 2019, Romp is renowned for its creative talent and innovative services in branding, creative and performance marketing in Indonesia. The agency was founded by his longtime CEO of MullenLowe Indonesia, Joseph Tan (pictured center), who left the company after 12 years and made waves in the Indonesian advertising scene. Along with his retirement, then-Chief Mullen Lowe His Creative Officer Roy Wisnu and Chief His Operating Officer Daniel Siswandi also left the agency.

The agency boasts strong local knowledge and expertise in brand communications, design and digital operations. Indonesian clients include Telkomsel, Indofood, Danone, Kimberly-Clarke Softex, Grab, Google and Godrej. We currently have a team of over 150 people.

Romps CEO Joseph Tan said: We also constantly improve ourselves through new ways of thinking and approaches. Joining Accenture Song perfectly blends our love of brand storytelling with his Accenture innovation, so that we can help our clients truly meet the limitless opportunities of global impact. Become.

Thomas Mauritzen (pictured above right), Head of Southeast Asia at Accenture Songs, said Accenture Songs’ ambition is to be the go-to partner for clients as they reimagine their businesses to achieve long-term growth. I was.

Our deep understanding of consumers and businesses, coupled with Romps’ strong brand capabilities, broadens our ability to capitalize on the ongoing technological revolution for consumers and brands. This is a strong proposition for clients looking to win in Southeast Asia with their innovative thinking and connected capabilities.

Possibilities of Indonesia

According to Accenture Song, Romp will strengthen its brand and marketing expertise and its ability to help clients embrace new frontiers such as the Metaverse and become relevant, experience-driven organizations. We are also strategically aligned with Accenture’s business strategy to help Indonesian businesses seize opportunities in a post-pandemic economy with strong growth potential. The digital advertising market is the fastest growing in Southeast Asia, and the e-commerce market is estimated to reach his $53.8 billion. 2025.

Jayant Bhargava (pictured above right), Country Managing Director of Accentures Indonesia, said that in order to provide customers with the best brand experience, Indonesian companies are looking to integrate marketing, data and technology for differentiation. said. Romps’ cultural sensitivity and strong track record, combined with the scale of his Accenture in technology and machine learning, makes him uniquely positioned to help Indonesian clients accelerate revenue growth.

Flaviano Faleiro (pictured below right), President of Growth Markets at Accenture Songs, said the intention to acquire Romp is to help clients find growth strategies that require a combination of creativity, intelligence, technology and diverse talent. It is based on Accenture Songs’ mission to These traits are necessary for companies to continuously innovate in new experience models via the metaverse and social commerce, and to solve the unknown problems of the future. By adding Romps’ brand and experience capabilities to our market portfolio, we continue to strengthen the value we bring with world-class service in growing markets, said Faleiro.

Divyesh Vithlani (pictured below left), Senior Managing Director and Head of Southeast Asia Markets at Accenture, said Southeast Asia’s growing digital economy is now enabling brands to create meaningful experiences that meet customer needs. I added that there are. As such, businesses are increasingly looking to leverage artificial intelligence, data, and technology to drive creative content. Romps’ expertise and the scale of his Accentures will enable us to deliver this excellence in a way that is unique to the region, Vithlani said.

Accenture continues to invest in capabilities that help clients drive growth through relevance. Accenture Song last year acquired his Entropia, a Kuala Lumpur-based creative agency, to enhance its customer experience, design and creative communication capabilities.

