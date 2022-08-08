



Accenture Acquires Romp to Strengthen Brand Transformation Capabilities and Enhance Customer Experience Across Southeast Asia

JAKARTA; August 8, 2022 – Accenture (NYSE: ACN) to acquire Romp, an Indonesian brand and experience agency renowned for its creative talent and innovative services across branding, creative and performance marketing Agreed. The move strengthens Accenture Song’s (formerly Accenture Interactive) capabilities to deliver creative, technology-driven brand experiences to clients across Southeast Asia. Ranked among the top 3 creative and most inclusive agencies in Indonesia in 2021, Romp boasts strong local knowledge and expertise in brand communication, design and digital operations. We have successfully transformed brands of all sizes in all industries including Telkomsel, Indofood, Danone, Kimberly-Clarke Softex, Grab, Google and Godrej. The intention to acquire Romp will strengthen Accenture Song’s brand and marketing expertise and its ability to help clients embrace new frontiers such as the Metaverse and become relevant, experience-driven organizations. We are also strategically aligned with Accenture’s business strategy to help Indonesian companies seize opportunities in a post-pandemic economy with strong growth potential. The digital advertising market is the fastest growing in Southeast Asia, and the e-commerce market is estimated to reach his $53.8 billion. Thomas Mauritzen, Head of Southeast Asia for Accenture Song, said: Our deep understanding of consumers and businesses, combined with Romp’s strong brand strength, broadens our ability to capitalize on the ongoing technological revolution for consumers and brands. This is a strong proposition for clients looking to succeed in Southeast Asia with their innovative thinking and connected capabilities. ” said Divyesh Vithlani, senior managing director and market leader for Southeast Asia at Accenture. Businesses are increasingly looking to leverage artificial intelligence, data and technology to drive creative content. Romp’s expertise and Accenture’s scale will enable us to deliver this excellence in a way unique to the region. Founded in 2019, his team of 150+ people at Romp is behind ground-breaking brand his campaigns, including Telkomsel’s ‘Kuota Ketengan: Salute to Ketengers’, at the YouTube Works Awards 2021. It won the Best Creative Effect Grand Prix. Indofood/Indomie’s ‘Where’s the Noodle’ wins Gold Award for Indonesian Cross-Channel Integration at SMARTIES 2021 and Campaign of the Year at FMCG Asia Awards 2021 He Bebelac’s ‘Happy Trio’ wins Gold Award . Services, telecommunications and financial services industries, family-owned conglomerates. Romp Chief Executive Officer Joseph Tan said: We also constantly improve ourselves through new ways of thinking and approaches. Joining Accenture Song perfectly blends our love of brand storytelling with his Accenture innovation, so that we can help our clients truly meet the limitless opportunities of global impact. Become. ” Accenture continues to invest in capabilities that help clients drive growth through relevance. Accenture Song last year acquired Kuala Lumpur-based creative agency Entropia to strengthen its customer experience, design and creative communications capabilities. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. should, “likely”, “expect”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “plan”, “believe”, “estimate”, “position”, “expect” Use expressions such as to identify these. Forward-Looking Statements. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks such as: the risk that Accenture and Romp will be unable to complete the transaction within the expected timeframe or not at all; The transaction may not achieve the expected benefits for Accenture. Accenture’s results of operations will be adversely affected by volatile, negative or uncertain economic and political conditions, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, related sanctions and other measures that have been and continue to be imposed. have been affected and may be adversely affected in the future. Our response to this conflict, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the impact of these conditions on our clients’ businesses and levels of business activity. Accenture faces legal, reputational and financial risks if it fails to protect client and corporate data from security incidents and cyberattacks. Accenture’s business is committed to adapting and expanding its services and solutions to meet ongoing changes in technology and products, and to significantly reducing such demand and responding to an evolving technological environment will have an impact on the company’s operating results. It can have serious consequences. If Accenture is unable to match its people and skills to the needs of its clients around the world and to attract and retain professionals with strong leadership skills, the company’s business, the company’s professional utilization and the company’s It may have a material adverse effect on business results. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Accenture’s business and operations, and the extent to which it will continue to be impacted and the impact on the company’s future financial results is uncertain. The markets in which Accenture operates are highly competitive and Accenture may not be able to compete effectively. Accenture’s ability to attract and retain businesses and employees can depend on its reputation in the market. If Accenture fails to successfully manage and develop relationships with key alliance partners, or to anticipate and establish new alliances on new technologies, Accenture’s results of operations could be adversely affected. If Accenture is unable to price a service or solution more favorably, if the company fails to remain competitive, if cost control strategies fail, if delivery inefficiencies occur, or if certain agreements are not met. If it does, Accenture’s profitability could be significantly reduced. according to goals or specific service levels. Changes in Accenture’s tax levels, audits, audits, tax procedures, or changes in tax laws or their interpretation or enforcement could have a material adverse effect on the company’s effective tax rate, results of operations, cash flows and financial affairs. Condition; Accenture’s results of operations could be materially and adversely affected by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. Changes in accounting standards or estimates and assumptions made by Accenture in connection with the preparation of its consolidated financial statements could adversely affect its financial results. Accenture may not have access to additional capital on favorable terms, or may not have access at all, and if the company raises its own capital, it may dilute shareholders’ ownership of the company. As a result of Accenture’s geographically diverse operations and growth strategy of continued expansion in key markets around the world, the company is susceptible to certain risks. If Accenture cannot manage organizational challenges related to its size, the company may not achieve its business goals. Accenture may not succeed in acquiring, investing in, or consolidating businesses, entering into joint ventures, or selling businesses. Accenture’s business could be materially and adversely affected if Accenture incurs legal liability. Accenture’s global operations expose the company to numerous and sometimes conflicting legal and regulatory requirements. Working with Accenture’s government clients exposes the company to additional risks inherent in the government contracting environment. If Accenture is unable to protect or enforce its intellectual property rights, or if Accenture’s services or solutions infringe the intellectual property rights of others, or if the Company loses its ability to exploit the intellectual property rights of others; Its business may be adversely affected. If Accenture is unable to maintain effective internal controls, Accenture’s results of operations and stock price could be adversely affected. Accenture may receive criticism and negative press in connection with its incorporation in Ireland. Risks, uncertainties and risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Accenture plc’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed or filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission; other factors. Accenture does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture’s expectations.

About Accenture Accenture is a global professional services firm with strong capabilities in digital, cloud and security. We combine unparalleled experience and specialized skills in over 40 industries to deliver strategy and consulting, technology and operations services, and Accenture Song. All of this is underpinned by advanced technology and the world’s largest network of intelligent operations centers. Our 710,000 employees serve clients in over 120 countries and deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day. We harness the power of change to create value and share our success for our clients, employees, shareholders, partners and communities. Learn more about us at accenture.com. Accenture Song accelerates client growth and value through lasting customer relationships. Our capabilities span from conception to execution. Designing growth, products and experiences. Technology and experience platform. creative, media and marketing strategy. Campaigns, commerce transformative content, channel orchestration. With strong client relationships and deep industry expertise, we help clients operate at the speed of life through the limitless possibilities of imagination, technology and intelligence.

# # #

contact address:

Sieu Ping Low Accenture Song +65 8182 8545 [email protected] Yasmin Quek Accenture Southeast Asia +65 9049 4273 [email protected] Nova Dien Accenture Indonesia +62 811 144 196 Written by [email protected] Rights © 2022 Accenture. all rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture. This content is provided for general information purposes and is not intended to be used as a substitute for consultation with our professional advisors. This document refers to marks owned by third parties. All such third party marks are the property of their respective owners. No sponsorship, endorsement or endorsement of this content by the owners of such marks is intended, expressed or implied.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsroom.accenture.com/news/accenture-to-acquire-romp-to-boost-brand-transformation-capabilities-and-advance-customer-experience-across-southeast-asia.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos