Last Week’s Most Important Retail Tech Articles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Levy UK+I Team and AiFi on Tap + Go Launch at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium

Compass Group UK and Ireland’s sports and hospitality sector, Levy UK + Ireland, has launched Tap + Go for stadiums.

5 Retail Tech Questions for Wunderkind Richard Jones

RTIH asks key players in the retail tech space what they think of the sector and throws random questions to keep them on their toes. This time, he asks Richard Jones, Chief Revenue Officer at Wundekind, five questions.

McDonald’s at Xanax: Boxpark boss Roger Wade blows up self-service kiosks

Roger Wade, CEO and founder of UK-based retail and food park company Boxpark, took to LinkedIn to criticize McDonald’s and its rollout of in-store self-service kiosks.

Slow Uber needs to do better in grocery delivery

According to supply chain consultant and former Amazon executive Britain Rudd, Uber’s new grocery strategy alone isn’t enough.

July 2022: Top 10 Most Clicked Retail Tech Articles

Here are some of our favorite RTIH retail tech articles from July, including dunnhumby, VST, Aldi Nord, Trigo, Boots, Getir, Blockbuster, Circ, abka Group, AiFi, and more.

The Very Group continues to drive retail technology transformation with Akeneo partnership

Very Group, which operates digital retailer Very, has announced a new partnership with product experience management (PXM) vendor Akeneo.

This is part of a technology transformation project aimed at optimizing the customer experience and modernizing the tech stack.

Retailers step up investment in mobile self-scanning

Customers can use mobile self-scanning in over 46,000 stores worldwide, according to RBR research.

In 2021, 10,000 more stores around the world will start offering the service, with customers using their smartphones or retailer-provided devices to scan items as they shop.

Dafydd Moore assumes group director IT strategy and architecture role at Halfords

Halfords has appointed Dafydd Moore as Group Director of IT Strategy and Architecture.

He joins from Dyson where he was Global Head of IT Strategic Architecture and Innovation.

What Happened in the Retail Tech Sector in July

RTIH looks back on an eventful month for the retail systems sector, with no-checkout stores, buy-now-pay-after companies, electric-delivery vans, and retailers billing customers for online returns.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2022/8/5/top-10-last-weeks-most-essential-retail-technology-articles The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos