Accenture Acquires Romp LBB Online





Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire Romp, an Indonesian brand and experience agency renowned for its creative talent and innovative services across branding, creative and performance marketing. The move will strengthen Accenture Songs (formerly Accenture Interactive)’s ability to deliver creative, technology-driven brand experiences to clients across Southeast Asia.

Ranked as one of the top 3 creative and most inclusive agencies in Indonesia in 2021, Romp boasts strong local knowledge and expertise in brand communication, design and digital operations. We have successfully transformed brands of all sizes in all industries including Telkomsel, Indofood, Danone, Kimberly Clarke Softex, Grab, Google and Godrej.

The intention to acquire Romp will enhance Accenture Songs’ brand and marketing expertise and its ability to help clients embrace new frontiers such as the Metaverse and become relevant, experience-driven organizations. We are also strategically aligned with Accenture’s business strategy to help Indonesian businesses seize opportunities in a post-pandemic economy with strong growth potential. The digital advertising market is the fastest growing in Southeast Asia, and the e-commerce market is estimated to reach his $53.8 billion. 2025.

Thomas Mauritzen, Head of Southeast Asia for Accenture Song, said: Our deep understanding of consumers and businesses, coupled with Romps’ strong brand capabilities, broadens our ability to capitalize on the ongoing technological revolution for consumers and brands. This is a powerful proposition for clients looking to succeed in Southeast Asia with innovative thinking and connected capabilities.

Divyesh Vithlani, Senior Managing Director and Southeast Asia Market Unit Leader, Accenture, said: Businesses are increasingly looking to leverage artificial intelligence, data and technology to drive creative content. Romps’ expertise and the scale of his Accentures will enable us to deliver this excellence in a way that is unique to the region.

Founded in 2019, the Romps team of over 150 has achieved groundbreaking achievements, including Telkomsels Kuota Ketengan: Salute to Ketengers winning the Best Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix at the YouTube Works Awards 2021 and Indofood/Indomies Wheres the Noodle winning a Gold Award. behind a successful brand campaign. Indonesian cross-channel integration at SMARTIES 2021 and Bebelacs Happy Trio winning Campaign of the Year at FMCG Asia Awards 2021. The award-winning team will join Accenture Song in Jakarta to jointly serve clients in consumer goods and services, telecommunications and financial services. Industrial and family owned conglomerate.

Romps CEO Joseph Tan said: We also constantly improve ourselves through new ways of thinking and approaches. Joining Accenture Song perfectly blends our love of brand storytelling with his Accenture innovation, so that we can help our clients truly meet the limitless opportunities of global impact. Become.

Accenture continues to invest in capabilities that help clients drive growth through relevance. Accenture Song last year acquired his Entropia, a Kuala Lumpur-based creative agency, to enhance its customer experience, design and creative communication capabilities.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lbbonline.com/news/accenture-to-acquire-romp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos