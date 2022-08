Baidu wins approval for China’s first fully autonomous taxi

Baidu Inc. gains approval to deploy the first fully autonomous self-driving taxis on China’s roads, giving it an edge over rivals such as Pony.ai Inc. and XPeng Inc.

In a statement on Monday, the company said it had secured permits to operate robo-taxis in Wuhan and Chongqing. The move marks a easing of China’s rules that previously required someone to get in and take control of a vehicle in an emergency.

Baidu will launch a fully driverless robo-taxis service in designated areas in Wuhan from 9am to 5pm and in Chongqing from 9:30am to 4:30pm. The service area covers 13 square kilometers (5 square miles) in Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone and 30 square kilometers in Yongchuan District, Chongqing.

Wei Dong, vice president of Baidu Intelligence Driving Group, said the company plans to work with regulators in cities such as Beijing and Guangzhou to obtain similar permits.

It’s as if we landed on the moon and built a base there, he said in a video interview.

In the U.S., Cruise LLC obtained a license in June to charge for fully self-driving cars in certain areas of San Francisco, but the General Motors-backed startup is now out of business after two accidents on its roads. It faces regulatory scrutiny. Two with minor injuries. In China, earlier this year, Baidu and self-driving startup Pony.ai were given the green light by local regulators to deploy empty cars in parts of Beijing.

Baidu, which once operated China’s largest search engine, is shifting to artificial intelligence and self-driving cars after core advertising revenue dwindled in the mobile era. The company’s smart driving business provides software to automakers such as Geely Automobile Holdings Co., Ltd., and operates ride-hailing apps that utilize self-driving cars in major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai.

In July, Baidu unveiled a new version of its robo-taxis called Apollo RT6. This, he says, cuts manufacturing costs by nearly 50% over previous models, opening up opportunities for cheaper travel. The company plans to double the number of robo-taxis on China’s roads to 600 by the end of this year, Wei said.

