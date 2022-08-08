Doctor and family trapped in canal after Google Maps showed wrong trail





A family of four miraculously escaped after their car fell into a canal in Parachal near Kottayam. The doctor was driving with his family when the incident happened. They were following the directions on google maps.

Dr. Soniya was with her mother Sosama and relative Anish, who had a three-month-old daughter. Police said the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. The doctor and his family were returning to Kumbanad from Ernakulam. They were following the route that google maps showed.

When you get lost between Thiruvathukkal and Nattakom Cement Junction Bypass. The vehicle rammed into the flooded area of ​​Parachal. The car got caught in the current and was swept downstream. However, passengers on board raised an alarm to get the attention of locals.

Read also: Coming soon: Tata Safari Dark Edition

When locals spotted a car drifting down the canal, they prepared a 300-meter rope and jumped into action. All passengers in the car were rescued before it drowned.

Locals say the car drifted 300 meters down the stream. The front of the vehicle was completely submerged. However, locals did their best to prevent passengers from drowning. After that, the victim’s bereaved family rushed to the scene and picked him up.

Such incidents occur frequently

Last year, a man drowned after following Google Maps. According to police, his 34-year-old Satish Ghur, who died, was said to have followed his Google Maps in his town of Ahmednagarz. The incident occurred at around 1:45 pm.

The driver didn’t know the route, so he turned on Google Maps. But navigation showed how it included a bridge that would remain underwater for about four months after authorities released water from Pimpalgaon Dam. There was not. Also, the PWD department did not issue notices or warnings to warn people in front of the bridge. A local has not used the bridge because he has information that it has been submerged for four months, but others have no such information. The bridge is closed to traffic during the rainy season due to flooding.

Another person in a Tata Harrier got terribly stuck in the jungle after following Google Maps. He set off from Pune at 9am with the help of his Google Maps for navigation. He was due to stop in Nagpur that evening and Google Maps showed an estimated arrival time of 11pm at his destination.

Google Maps showed a detoured route from the main road near Amravati. By then he had driven 14 hours and without much thought took a different route. However, I quickly learned that the pitch-dark and narrow route wasn’t for me, but I trusted Google Maps and went ahead. After traveling about 20 km in an hour, he arrived at a small river creek with a broken bridge. The bridge was badly damaged, but he found a route to the left of it. This seemed fine for the Harrier to cross.

Also Read: 10 DC Design Cars & How They Look In The Real World: Mahindra XUV500 From Multi Swift

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cartoq.com/doctor-family-drive-suv-straight-into-canal-after-following-google-maps/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos