VR vacation! 5 Ways to Extend Summer in VR





What does vacation mean to you? Need to feel the sand between your toes? Why not have a Caipirinha at Copacabana? Or are you adventurous and want to know what it feels like to climb Mount Everest in your spare time? after a walk)?

Thanks to emerging and future technologies such as augmented reality, immersive holographic communications and the Internet of the senses, all of these possibilities are available wherever you choose, thanks to high-performance mobile technologies that enable innovation. It may become available soon.

Ready for your first VR vacation? Here are five ways 5G, the evolution of 5G, and 6G will soon bring the world to your doorstep.

Sightseeing from the sofa

Imagine hiking the Inca Trail to 15th-century Machu Picchu. Or climb the thousands of torii gates of Kyoto’s Fushimi Inari Shrine in a pristine and isolated location. Apart from your own personal virtual tour guide, of course.

With ultra-low latency and the ability to support multiple high-performance devices with centimeter-level positioning, 5G and future networks will either make these possibilities a reality or create new immersive virtual reality and augmented reality. can turn into reality.

Ericsson’s recent blog post on where to use the 5G metaverse describes some exciting ways to where to use the 5G metaverse. Today most tourist services are only available in a few major languages ​​and may not always be available. Visiting a mix of physical and virtual attractions could change that. can be

There are currently 1,154 World Heritage Sites on the United Nations List, many of which can be expensive and difficult to access. When you arrive, you can expect to be greeted by a crowd of other tourists. But what if you could visit each of them in their pristine glory and with customized VR guides? We are already well on our way to EPHAS addresses both the creative and consumer aspects of immersive AR storytelling while democratizing AR storytelling.

So whether you’re relaxing on the couch or vacationing on location, new AR and VR can offer new ways to make those experiences truly unforgettable.

Seated before the performance

Maybe you’re a music traveler and your idea of ​​a vacation is a pilgrimage to a faraway stage to follow your favorite artist? 5G-enabled technology could enhance that, too.

Technologies like augmented reality and holographic communications offer a toolkit that could revolutionize how we experience live music in the future. For example, you can put yourself on stage in VR (as demoed recently at the Mad He Cool He festival in Madrid), or even share your experience remotely. In real time, even hundreds of miles from the action.

In his blog post on the future of concerts, Ericsson’s Michael Björn notes that while VR concerts can too much detract from the whole point of concerts (namely connecting with the artists on stage and the people around them), , seamlessly combining physical and digital experiences can be more compelling.

Please try to imagine. Instead of traveling far and wide to catch your favorite artist, what if you could share the same experience at your local concert venue with a live holographic representation of Bruce Springsteen seamlessly blended with local musicians? mosquito. And what if that same global music event could be streamed simultaneously to hundreds of thousands of fans around the world and still provide an environment to bounce along to your favorite songs and interact with like-minded fans?

Think this is overkill? Think again, because it’s already happening today thanks to his Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA and his pioneering Avatar (or his ABBAtars in ABBA parlance). Already, the concept offers the benefit of making concerts more accessible to a wider audience, reducing travel-related emissions and the risk of super-spreader events.

feel the thrill of the stadium

Spurred on by the Women’s Soccer Championships in Europe and North America this summer and the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA, the world is a fanatical fan of armchair soccer and track and field. It was crowded. The most die-hard fans would have had the guts to walk into the event itself, but the mainstay of moral support was met by couch professionals like myself, watching from home on a flat 2D screen. But surely there must be some middle ground?

There is 5G. Augmented and virtual reality, as well as tactile immersion, enable new ways for armchair fans to immerse themselves in real-time events unfolding miles away.

Penny Schröder-Smith blogs about the future of sports. It doesn’t matter if her tickets are hard to come by for the season or if some fans can’t access the stadium. In the future, immersive technology will make every seat the best seat in the house, bridging the current gap between stadium and home experiences. “

Germany is one of the first markets to test these possibilities. The so-called ‘Innovation Game’, backed by Deutsche Telekom and played between Bundesliga’s FC Köln and Serie A’s AC Milan this summer, shows how this is all thanks to the immersive augmented reality replays created. It showed that it could be introduced to the market as a new consumer product. This is possible with mobile sky cameras and body cameras worn by players. This example builds on his previous 5G Augmented Reality fan experience trials, including 5G SIM-enabled cameras and an immersive AR fan application that provides images, stats and match analytics as AR overlays in real time.

Learn local terminology in real time

For me, going on vacation means immersing yourself in the local scene, culture and language, away from the touristy areas.

Thanks to hybrid learning powered by VR, you can find everything you’re looking for from the comfort of your own home. There are many VR language learning apps on the market today that allow you to test your foreign language in tricky real-life situations without the pressure of stumbling or stuttering. All the while, you’ll receive real-time feedback on your pronunciation and speaking style.

So the next time you go on vacation, you might find yourself daring to step outside your former comfort zone: “Lei parla inglese?”

If you don’t have the time or tricks to learn a language but want to stay in touch with friends, the low latency of 5G has even made it possible to automate translations simultaneously in real time with no delays or delays. Already available in the cloud via powerful AI-enabled speech-to-text and speech-to-speech translation engines, and within 5G-enabled devices via powerful processors, as demonstrated by Qualcomm Built in.

Revisit your favorite places on demand

What if technology could make the spatial, tactile and other sensory aspects of your favorite places instantly available on-demand at all times? You can transcend into a space where digital perceptions converge. A space where you can literally smell the scents of your surroundings and hear nearby sounds with full spatial effects, such as the smell of the warm night breeze or the sound of the rising tide.

Ericsson calls it the Internet of Senses, and in his latest Hot Consumer Trends Report, he’s designing a futuristic hybrid reality mall (also called “Everyday Plaza”) where all this will take place.

Ericsson’s Sara Thorson delves deeper into the world of immersive experiences with XR in a recent blog post, predicting that the digital and physical worlds will eventually become increasingly indistinguishable.

“Like deep fake videos that deceive the eyes and ears with realistic copies, it can be both amusing and terrifying, but the fusion of digital and reality brings the fantastical and the surreal into our daily lives. What is important is that digital or remote visuals, such as rendered objects and holographic video with spatial sound, are integrated with the real physical context.”

This year, UK service provider EE put its mark on its flight path when it created a digitally immersive tour of the rainforest, freshwater and saltwater worlds digitally enhanced in central London. Known as the Green Planet AR Experience, EE demonstrated the power of 5G standalone and edge computing to recreate a powerful virtual world with changing seasons and the ability to render animal and plant life in real time.

With all that in mind, and with exciting immersive reality use cases in development and just around the corner, your next vacation could be powered by 5G. .

find out more

Visit Ericsson’s learning pages on Augmented Reality, Immersive Holographic Communication, and the Internet of Senses.

Take a tour of 12 unexpected 5G metaverse use cases of the future.

Learn more about immersive AR storytelling and the impact connectivity has on digital and physical experiences.

Visit Ericsson Consumer Lab’s fused reality futuristic everyday square.

