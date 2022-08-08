OnePlus 10T review: This phone fully charges in 19 minutes | Smartphone





OnePlus is back with another mid-cycle upgrade, this time to its top-tier Android phones. This includes a super fast-charging 10T handset that can be fully powered up within 20 minutes without compromising battery life.

After a two-year hiatus, the T-series phones are back to unveil new tech in the middle of the year. This time, it features his 150W charging power more than five times that of Apple’s top iPhone.

At $629 ($649), the OnePlus 10T is below the fast-charging competitors from Xiaomi and other Chinese smartphone makers, which typically cost around $1,000.

The molded glass back is smooth and will slide on uneven surfaces if you’re not careful.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

On the outside, the 10T follows a familiar formula. The glossy metal sides face the glass front and back. The backplate, similar to parent company Oppo’s Find X5 Pro, he completely encases the camera mass in one smooth piece of glass.

The 6.5-inch screen looks very nice and has a high refresh rate of 120Hz, which makes it smooth to operate. A little less bright than the older 10 Pro and higher-end competitors, but otherwise great.

Quickly switching the phone between silent, vibrate and ring, OnePlus’ own alert slider that has been a fan favorite for years is nowhere to be seen, which is a shame.

specification

Screen: 6.5 inch 120Hz FHD+ OLED (393ppi)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

RAM: 8GB or 16GB RAM

Storage: 128 or 256GB

Operating System: OxygenOS 12.1 (Android 12)

Cameras: Main 50MP, Ultrawide 8MP, Macro 2MP. 16MP selfie

Connectivity: 5G, eSIM, wifi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, and GNSS

Water resistance: none

Dimensions: 163 75.4 8.8mm

Weight: 203.5g

Full charge in just over 19 minutes SuperVooc 150W charging may be a silly name, but it’s fast.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

The 10T is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, which on paper is 10% faster than the regular 8 Gen 1 processor used in the top Android phones earlier this year.

It’s agile and responsive, sure, but the biggest improvement is that the chip is 30% more energy efficient. This saves battery life and keeps your phone noticeably cooler during operation.

Battery life is good, but not long: it lasts about 36 hours on a single charge, and the screen stays on for about 6 hours with a mix of messages and media-consuming apps. 7 hours less, but on par with the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

What the 10T may lack in stamina, it makes up for in both charging speed and battery life. With the included USB-C power adapter, the phone charges from 1% to full in just over 19 minutes, and unlike Xiaomi’s closest rivals, it charges consistently without overheating.

Its incredible charging speed does not damage the battery. OnePlus rates his 1,600 full charge cycles, double that of most rivals, while maintaining at least 80% of its original capacity. That means the battery should last him more than 6.5 years if charged for half a day every day. So, while I can’t say for most phones, you probably won’t need to replace the battery in the life of the phone.

sustainability

Phones do not contain recycled materials, but are generally serviceable by OnePlus. A replacement battery takes about 20 plus effort. The company operates a trade-in scheme and is included in its parent company’s Oppos annual sustainability report.

OxygenOS 12.1OnePlus’s in-display fingerprint scanner is pretty quick and accurate at unlocking the phone, though the display is positioned a little too low.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

The 10T runs the same OxygenOS 12.1 software as the Android 12-based 10 Pro since April, rather than the recently announced Android 13-based OxygenOS 13. Includes OxygenOS 13 later this year.

For now, it has the same sleek look and similar niggles as before, so read our review of the 10 Pro for more details.

Camera OnePlus Camera app is very easy to use with some useful tools for taking the best shots.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

The 10T’s camera system is a downgrade from the 10 Pro, eschewing Hasselblad technology from OnePlus’ previous smartphones and ditching the telephoto camera. It still features a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, plus a 2MP macro camera of garbage you can safely avoid.

The main 50MP camera is very good, capturing shots with just the right level of detail, just the right color balance, and dynamic range. With a little effort, you can get really beautiful images. In low light, it’s a little grainier than a good camera, but portrait mode, night mode, and other fancy features work well. Video up to 4K at 60 frames per second is also decent.

The ultra-wide camera is weak, but struggles with detail and dynamic range, often making scenes appear considerably darker than the main camera. The 16MP selfie cam produces detailed images, but it lacks dynamic range and is a bit washed out in bright light.

Overall, the main camera is decent for the price, but it’s not the best patch in the business and can’t compete with cheaper rivals like the 10 Pro and Google’s Pixel 6a.

price

The OnePlus 10T is priced at $629 ($649) for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and $729 for 16GB and 256GB shipping on August 25th.

For comparison, the OnePlus 10 Pro is $799, the Google Pixel 6 is $599, the Pixel 6a is $399, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ is $949, ​​and the Xiaomi 12 Pro is $999.

verdict

The OnePlus 10T is a great phone at a cheap price that falls short of most of its rivals. It depends on what the is.

It charges really fast, and it has changed the way I think about using it. It filled up again in the time it took to brush my teeth, so I didn’t have to charge it all night.

It also has a good chip, smooth performance and a big and fast screen.

But its screen isn’t as bright as the top model, and the camera is a significant downgrade from the brand’s previous best. and feels like brand erosion by parent company Oppo. This is a pity. Four years of software support is also a bit short for his 2022, when higher rivals offer at least five years.

Buy for performance and charging, not camera, the OnePlus 10T is a great top-spec phone at a very competitive price. I will also give you a dollar, so is that enough?

Pros: Good performance, great software, reasonable battery life, full charge in less than 20 minutes, long battery life, decent screen, affordable price.

Cons: no optical zoom, weak ultra-wide camera, useless macro camera, no water resistance rating, no alerts slider so it feels more generic, just four years of updates.

The phone is available in this hospital green color, which is a fingerprint magnet, or in black for a more interesting texture. Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian Other reviews

