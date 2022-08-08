Set up Google Analytics 4 (GA4) using Google Tag Manager





Steps to setup dual tracking with GA4 and Universal Analytics using Google Tag Manager

Note: This guide assumes that you have already set up a Google Analytics account and have integrated website tracking with your website using Google Tag Manager. Not using Google Tag Manager to integrate Universal Analytics into your website? Check out our guide: Deploy Universal Analytics with Google Tag Manager. Please come back when you are ready. Describes how to set up dual tracking.

This guide will walk you through the steps necessary to set up Google Analytics 4 using Google Tag Manager. Set new GA4 properties for dual tracking. The goal here is to use Google Tag Manager to track and collect data in GA4 alongside your existing Universal Analytics so that both data sets are collected until Universal Analytics is deprecated. is.

Follow these steps to set up Google Analytics 4 to track alongside Universal Analytics using Google Tag Manager.Paste the manager measurement ID and set up tag firing for all pages Preview the new tag using Google Tag Manager preview mode Publish the new tag in Google Tag Manager Seeing traffic in your new Google Analytics 4 profile 1. Create a new Google Analytics 4 property

at the bottom of the left menu after you’ve logged into your Google Analytics account[管理]Click to enter the management interface.From there[プロパティの作成]Click.

Then enter a name for the property. Generally, it’s a good idea to be consistent with the naming conventions you already use in your account. You should also select the time zone in which your business is located. Advanced options and demographic information can be skipped. It does not affect account setup. go ahead and[次へ]Click.

2. Create a new GA4 property data stream

After creating a new GA4 property, we need to create an associated data stream. This is required to send website events to your new property.Since this is for a website, the data stream type is[Web]Choose. In the future you can set additional streams as needed within the new property.

Enter the website URL and stream name. In this example I chose to use the URL for both, but some people prefer to use the website name. Also, you need to make sure that extended measurements are selected. This ensures that all the most important interactions that occur on your website are tracked on your GA4 property.

3. Copy the measurement ID from the new data stream.

[Create Stream]Click to see the new measurement ID. Copy that ID. Then enter it into Google Tag Manager.

4. Create a Google Analytics 4 configuration tag in Tag Manager

From your Google Tag Manager account,[新しいタグ]Click to get started.

Enter a name for your new tag. I decided to use the GA4 setting. Because this is the type of tag you choose. After naming the tag,[タグ設定]click the box to[Google アナリティクス: GA4 設定]Choose.

5. Paste your measurement ID to set up tag firing for all pages

Copy the measurement ID when setting up the data stream in Google Analytics[測定 ID]Paste in the field. I also need to track pageviews automatically, so[この構成が読み込まれたときにページ ビュー イベントを送信する]Make sure is turned on.

Then go to the trigger options below,[すべてのページ],[保存]then select

6. Preview your new tag using Google Tag Manager’s preview mode

Next, use Google Tag Manager’s preview mode to verify that your new tag is firing properly.From the main workspace view, in the top right[プレビュー]Click to test your changes.

Enter the URL of the website you want to connect to for testing and press connect. The website will open and connect in another tab.

You should see your new GA4 settings tag appear alongside the rest of your website’s tags. success!

7. Publish new tags in Google Tag Manager

Now exit debug mode and[送信]You can click to activate your changes.[Submit Changes]In the window that appears, enter the version name and description for reference,[Publish]Click.

8. Confirm that you’re seeing traffic in your new Google Analytics 4 profile

As a final step, we recommend that you visit your website to generate traffic and navigate to the new GA4 property you created to see real-time traffic. It may take 5-10 minutes for this to appear.

final thoughts

Once complete, you should be able to successfully log website data and events to both your existing Universal Analytics property and your new Google Analytics property. This will ensure that you are well prepared in the event that Google stops collecting data in Universal Analytics.

As a next step, set a goal on the new GA4 property as well so that both properties can collect conversion data.

To learn more about GA4, download The Ultimate Guide to Google Analytics 4.

