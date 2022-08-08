



MACAU, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The BEYOND Expo Organizing Committee has officially announced the details of BEYOND Expo 2022. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it will be held virtually September 21-27 in the Metaverse. The conference will feature a special summit on investment and web3, as well as unique exhibitions for each of his three sub-brands of BEYOND Expo: HealthCare, Sustainability and ConsumerTech.

About BEYOND Expo 2022 Early Bird Booth Registration

BEYOND Expo 2022 will host 5 summits, facilitate over 120 networking events, and invite over 500 global media companies to the Metaverse. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact one-on-one with the Sponsor at his booth, recreating the real-life experience in his fully immersive VR environment. As a BEYOND sponsor, setting up a booth in the Metaverse is an exciting way to showcase your company’s commitment to innovation while showcasing your latest research, products, and technologies in a variety of formats.

Early bird registration for sponsor booths has started. Book now to secure your preferred spot at the BEYOND Expo Metaverse.

A unique exhibit in the Metaverse

This year’s BEYOND Expo 2022 will focus on three newly launched sub-brands: BEYOND Healthcare, BEYOND Sustainability and BEYOND ConsumerTech. BEYOND Metaverse expects more than 500 of his exhibitors from around the world. Events such as the Startup Roadshow, Funds at First Pitch (VC Meetup), and BEYOND Awards Ceremony will also be held in the Metaverse to bring together global ecosystem players such as corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, experts and government representatives. exchanges will be strengthened.

Metaverse experience

Virtual Reality Worlds: Opportunities to Interact with Others Through New Forms of Technology

Transcending Web2: An interactive digital experience that replaces traditional online meetings and creates more efficient and reliable connections

Global Connections: Over 10,000 technology leaders, enthusiasts, experts and academics from all over the world will join us live at the same time.

Sponsor booth overview

Standard booth

Booth size: 100 in metaverse

Central Exhibition Area (Early Bird pricing does not support location upgrades)

Supports digital interaction features such as voice calls, one-to-one direct messages, group chat creation, live discussions, instant contact exchanges, etc.).

Booth graphics support (up to 8 files)

Supports booth backgrounds (up to 3 files)

Supports personalized NPC functionality (you must provide your own text to interact with attendees)

Click the link to reserve your booth: https://beyondexpo.com/become-exhibitors/

BEYOND Expo also offers a variety of booths with enhanced functionality to meet the needs of attendees.

question? Contact Beyond Expo: [email protected]@beyondexpo.com

Click the link to join the conference: https://beyondexpo.com/registration/

Benefits and networking opportunities

Incorporated company

Explore market expansion and implementation opportunities with representatives from Macau and Mainland China governments

Connect with consulates, government agencies and business associations in various countries to expand into overseas markets

Engage in ecological construction with ecological partners and technology innovators

Get opportunities to connect with universities and collaborate on scientific research

Invitations to industry forums and business conferences*

tech startup

Connect with corporate innovation departments, venture funds and corporate partnership departments of conglomerates

Exclusive access to media coverage from well-known national and international news companies

Opportunity to network with and receive support from government agencies

Connect with investment institutions for opportunities to obtain investment capital

Representatives of national business associations and international chambers of commerce

Scientific research institution representative

Connect with companies and tech startups to discover new innovations and participate in potential research collaborations

Network with investment institutions to promote business partnerships

Invitations to industry forums and business conferences*

government agency representatives

*Please contact the BEYOND Expo Organizing Committee in advance for admission tickets.

Here’s what you can expect at BEYOND Expo 2022:

BEYOND Expo 2022 full schedule

BEYOND 2022 will feature five summits on healthcare, sustainability, consumer tech, investment and the metaverse’s Web3 topics. World leaders, academics and industry experts are also invited to his BEYOND opening and closing ceremonies to discuss trends across these topics and foster greater collaboration across the global tech ecosystem.

The conference also attracts innovative technology companies from around the world to participate in the BEYOND Awards selection. Events such as the Startup Roadshow, Funds at First Pitch (VC Meetup), and BEYOND Awards Ceremony will also be held in the Metaverse to bring together global ecosystem players such as corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, experts and government representatives. enhance communication and interaction of .

The BEYOND Organizing Committee will also set up a Global Media Center in the Metaverse to connect the Expo’s international partners to report on BEYOND Expo in real time from various focal points.

media exposure

BEYOND Expo 2022 will bring together well-known domestic and international media companies to publish the latest information on the exhibition in multiple channels and languages. Media representatives are on-site to champion brands, build corporate and brand influence, and promote cutting-edge innovations to the public.

review

In 2021, the inaugural BEYOND Expo will take place at The Parisian Theater at The Parisian Hotel in Macau. The conference lasted his three days, with over 300 speakers, over 100 industry forums and over 300 companies gathered in the exhibition area to showcase their latest developments. According to live stats, 20,000 professionals attended his BEYOND Expo 2021 and online viewership surpassed his 3.5 million. In addition, more than 300 media representatives attended and published his over 900 media reports covering everything from keynotes to roundtables. With total viewership across all channels he surpassed 36 million, positioning BEYOND Expo as a global innovation frontier.

The first BEYOND Expo occupied approximately 50,000 square meters and attracted prominent guests and industry experts from various industries, as well as international organizations, government agencies and media companies to attend the conference. Including but not limited to Alibaba, CTM, BOC Macau, Deloitte, Fosun Group, ICBC Macau, Everbright Holdings, Hikvision, Hengjian Holdings, BGI, Huawei, West China Hospital, XGIMI, Livzon Pharmaceutical, Nam Kwong . Group , Purdue Technology, SenseTime, Tencent Group, Xiaopeng Huitian, Yihang, Chint Group, China Telecom, China State Construction International, Sinopec, China Taiping, China Civil Engineering (Macau) Co., Ltd., China Post Equipment, CGTN , Guizhou Provincial Pavilion, Jiangsu Pavilion, Sichuan Pavilion, Zhejiang Pavilion, Shenzhen Science and Innovation Commission Pavilion, HKX Pavilion, Microsoft Accelerator Pavilion, NVIDIA Pavilion, Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Joint Innovation Research, and Multinational Enterprises Exhibition groups such as the Representative Academy Exhibition Group and Zhongguancun Science City Exhibition Group. During the exhibition, company representatives presented the latest technology and innovations to the public, supported by media reporters and photographers who championed the products and brands.

Contact: Conference Information: [email protected]; Partnership: [email protected]; Media: [email protected]

SOURCE Beyond Expo

