



Google’s popularity is undeniable. Gmail, the most popular search engine and its email service, is used by an estimated 1.5 billion people worldwide. He also owns and operates YouTube and his FitBit, whose Android OS is the most popular mobile OS in the world.

Google is an integral part of modern connected life. Still, there are many reasons why you might want to disconnect from Google and delete your Google Account. For example, Google collects data about users and makes money by showing ads to users based on this information. One of his four big tech companies, Google’s products reduce personal privacy.

Luckily, you can permanently delete your Google Account. In fact, it’s so easy, join us as we guide you through how to permanently delete your Google account from the internet.

Difference between deleting a Google account and deleting an app

Deleting the Google app only removes it from your device. Your account is still active and accessible from other devices. You can also freely add Google to your device.

However, deleting your Google account will wipe it from Google servers. Everything associated with your Google account will be lost, including your Gmail, YouTube profile, photos, documents, etc.

how to delete google account

There are two ways to permanently delete your Google Account.

Method 1 Access your Google Account by visiting myaccount.google.com.[データとプライバシー]Choose.[データとプライバシーのオプション]Scroll down to[その他のオプション]>[Google アカウントを削除]Choose. Follow the instructions to delete your account.

These instructions work for any browser on Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS.

Method 2 Open any Google app on your device or browser. This includes YouTube, Gmail, etc. Tap or click your Google Account profile picture in the upper-right corner.[Google アカウント]or[Google アカウントの管理]Tap or click This phrase varies by device, app, and OS.[データとプライバシー]Tap or click[その他のオプション]Scroll down to[Google アカウントを削除]Tap or click Enter your Google account password and follow the instructions to permanently delete your account. 5 things to consider before deleting your Google account

This is a big decision you are about to make. So, before hitting the delete button, keep these five things in mind:

1) Make a backup of all important files

If you have files in your Google Account that you think are too important to permanently delete, be sure to back them up.

2) You will lose your search history and YouTube account

Both of these are associated with your Google account. Once that account is deleted, you won’t be able to access your YouTube account or browser history associated with your Google Account.

3) Gmail will also be deleted

Your Gmail account is directly associated with your Google Account. Deleting your Google Account closes your Gmail inbox and deletes all your emails. If someone tries to send an email to the address you just deleted, the email will bounce back.

4) You will lose access to third-party services associated with your Gmail account

Services, websites, or apps you signed up for using your Gmail account will no longer be accessible unless you update those accounts with a different email address.

5) Can restore deleted Google account

You may be able to restore your Google account. Please note that Google does not state how long it will take to restore an account after it has been deleted. Therefore, you should act quickly to restore your account. To restore your Google Account:

Go to the official Google account recovery page. Enter your Google account email address[次へ]Click. Enter your Google account password[次へ]Click.

If successful, you’ll see a message that your account has been successfully restored.

