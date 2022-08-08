Arriving in the US – All-Digital Premium Electric Car Rental Group UFODRIVE





UFODRIVE is moving. The all-digital, all-electric car rental service founded by Aidan McClean and Renaud Marquet enters the US market starting in San Francisco. The company also announced plans to open its global eMobility Tech Hub and Innovation Center in Dublin, Ireland. .

Auto Futures recently met with CEO McClean, who is also the author of the book ELECTRIC REVOLUTION Myths & Truths on electric vehicles and climate disasters.

“UFODRIVE has ambitious growth plans based on a future vision based on electric vehicles,” said McClean.

Its European fleet spans 20 locations in eight countries, including London, Paris, Dublin and Berlin.

“We keep our fleet numbers private, but I would say it is in the hundreds right now and will double by the end of this year. and price range, we work with multiple brands,” he explains. It was to minimize or eliminate anxiety, not just during pick-up, but throughout the rental.

“From day one, our platform was built to identify problems before they occur. If you’re driving below 30% volume, we’ll let you know if you’re having a hard time.In those situations, our team will help you, even if you haven’t contacted us yet. We can proactively reach out to our customers to make sure they are okay.As a result, we have never had any range or charging issues in over 20 years.We have driven 1 million kilometers.” McClean says.

“Once onboard, we guide you to the exit, direct you to the nearest charger for your selected route, and guide you through the charging process. The result is an incredible level of support and an industry leading ‘s Trustpilot Rating is an example of how the team can help.”

In addition to our rental business, we are also expanding, developing and improving the UFODRIVE SaaS platform to help fleets migrate to electric or assist existing electric fleets with lower energy costs, charging connectivity and advanced analytics. I am

Funding and expansion

In February 2022, UFODRIVE announced it had raised $19 million in Series A funding.

In a related press release, Hertz interim CEO Mark Fields said: Together, he will use UFODRIVE’s digital platform for both the rental experience and fleet management to pilot ways to make EV rentals even easier. For our customers, this partnership will help create a fully digital, EV-centric car rental experience of the future.

“First, the company invested in the UFODRIVE mobility platform, building the technology that forms the foundation for both its rental and eMobility businesses, adding additional features to create an even more seamless customer experience,” McClean said. I will tell you.

“In addition, UFODRIVE has invested in rapidly expanding its team across all business functions, from technology to operations to marketing.This infusion of talent is key to achieving UFODRIVE’s ambitious growth goals. As well as the team, the company will open an all-new technology and innovation hub based in Dublin.”

“Finally, the funding is also directed towards expanding our business in terms of our fleet, locations and, of course, our entry into the all-important U.S. market. , are key elements of UFODRIVE’s growth strategy, and therefore attributed to their respective funding allocations,” he added.

Switching to electric is in progress

McClean’s passion for electric vehicles has taken him from a career as a senior investment banker to a cleantech pioneer. His book shows what the future holds for energy storage and battery technology for what he calls “Generation Electric.” But one of the mobility developments he has scathingly criticized is hybrid vehicles. This is outdated and zero-emissions, he says, hindering the transition to fully electric vehicles.

“If we want to build a net-zero world as soon as possible, we need to ban them. In the 1990s, hybrid cars had a purpose. The era of consuming no fossil fuels at all was really around the corner.” Thirty years later, with the advancement of fully electric vehicle technology, hybrids have become an impediment to the electric revolution.”

“Currently, they are a roadblock, delaying the infrastructure changes required for fully electric vehicles and ultimately distracting consumers with the allure of a worthless alternative type of vehicle,” he said. adds.

When it comes to safer driving, the company believes lane assist, adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance and autopilot are just some of the many features that already contribute to safer, more autonomous driving for EV drivers. increase.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autofutures.tv/topics/touching-down-in-the-us—all-digital–premium-electric-vehicle-rental-group-ufodrive—ceo-aidan-mc/s/1abcaa2b-a25a-4190-b962-182b40a5fc86 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos