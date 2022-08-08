Driving biomedical innovation in Hong Kong – OpenGov Asia





SSS President and CEO Michael G. Regino said self-employed individuals, volunteers, non-working spouses, and land-based Overseas Filipino Workers will be able to pay their contributions through the online method of their choice. announced that it can This was done in collaboration with various financial and private sectors.

Members and employers are encouraged to use online channels to pay their contributions. With these payment features, you don’t have to go to a branch. These can be accessed in a safe and convenient location in your home or office, says Michael.

Individual members can also use the websites and mobile apps of other SSS-accredited collection partners, such as most banks in the public and commercial sectors of the country. However, both commercial and domestic employers have access to online payment methods.

SSS is a publicly funded social insurance program and the Philippine government mandates to provide compensation to all wage earners in the private, public and unorganized sectors.

This agency is mandated to set up, develop, promote and perfect a sound and tax-free social security system that meets the needs of all in the Philippines. The system should promote social justice through savings and protect members and their beneficiaries against disability, illness, maternity, old age, death and other risks that can cause loss of income or financial burden. there is.

OpenGov Asia previously reported that digitizing SSS pension fund services is one of the Philippines’ top priorities, with more online services being added to the digital channel.

Today, the SSS website provides easy access to over 30 member services and over 20 employer services. Transactions on memberships, donations, loan grants and repayments, and profit sharing are just a few examples of the services offered. Other SSS Internet platforms also extend some of these capabilities.

Additionally, almost all new online services are made available through the agency’s website, which serves as the primary online platform. However, more work is being done to make this portal’s services accessible to smartphone users via the SSS mobile app.

Agencies are increasingly mandating that their programs be conducted online.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education (DepEd) worked with the Southeast Asian Youth Leadership Initiative (YSEALI) to exchange alumni to improve education on climate change through an online program called Climate Changemakers.

The Philippine National Academy of Educators (NEAP) has accredited Climate Change Makers as its first climate change training course as part of the ministry’s professional development priorities.

The program aims to empower teachers to teach climate change skills, integrate climate change skills, and address climate change within their countries through online training and other digital education initiatives.

A 10-week online course using synchronous and asynchronous modalities to address common misconceptions about climate change was successfully completed by 400 instructors. Furthermore, it provided a forum for teachers to think about their own learning, exchange difficulties and effective methods.

The Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative Professional Fellows Program (YSEALI PFP) is a two-way exchange program operated by the U.S. Department of State. Its goal is to help young leaders from different countries in Asia and the United States get to know each other better and strengthen economic ties.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://opengovasia.com/driving-biomedical-innovation-in-hong-kong/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos