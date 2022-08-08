Google stock: don’t expect a quick recovery from here (NASDAQ: GOOG)





Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s second quarter card was well received by the market. That’s because investors expected some pretty terrible results from this digital advertising leader, following the disastrous results of his Snap (SNAP) last week.

In our late June update (Buy rating), we highlighted that we believe short-term headwinds affecting digital advertising are likely factored into that rating. However, he also stressed that he does not expect GOOGL to outperform the market going forward, as GOOGL’s revenue and revenue growth could slow significantly from its long-term average.

Additionally, YouTube’s growth engine has also taken a major hit given the impact of difficult comps and constant signaling through Apple’s (AAPL) App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework. The pace of search advertising growth, coupled with Google Cloud’s unprofitability, is critical to sustaining its growth momentum. Apple, Amazon (AMZN), and TikTok (BDNCE) are also rapidly gaining market share in the digital advertising market. Therefore, Google will have to deal with more intense competition that could affect its ability to match previous growth rates.

That said, Google’s leadership in digital advertising is unquestionable and unlikely to change in the short to medium term. Therefore, we continue to favor his GOOGL as the core of digital advertising exposure in our investor portfolios.

Therefore, while reiterating our Buy rating on GOOGL, we urge investors to temper expectations of GOOGL’s future outperformance.

Search Remains Resilient Despite Weak Macros

Google YouTube vs GCP revenue change rate (company submissions)

Google reported 12.6% year-over-year revenue growth and 0.5% adjusted EBIT growth. Search advertising remained resilient, growing 14% year over year. Thanks to travel and retail, YouTube growth slowed significantly.

As noted above, YouTube’s growth slowed significantly to 4.8% year-over-year, confirming the significant slowdown that began in Q2 2021. YouTube is therefore unlikely to be “immune” to Apple’s changes to his ATT, and appears to have been significantly affected by worsening macroeconomic headwinds. The strategy is also highlighted in a recent review (edited).

Google continues to refrain from explaining why search results and YouTube results differ. It’s Akanishin who blames YouTube’s harsh YoY comps. Her CFO Ruth Porat emphasized later in the earnings call that searches are doing well despite tough YoY comps. The best explanation is that YouTube is doing more brand advertising. This decreases during periods of economic instability. Also, YouTube relies heavily on direct response advertising, which is fundamentally undermined by her ATT. – strategy

Google Cloud (GCP) growth has also slowed significantly, suggesting that macro headwinds could affect cloud spending in the near term. However, we believe cloud spending will continue to thrive as GCP continues to gain share, so we are less concerned about long-term growth visibility. Nonetheless, GCP’s unprofitability has impacted the company’s overall profitability growth, exacerbated by YouTube’s slowdown and a generally weak ad market.

Google recovers from fiscal year 23, but don’t expect outperformance

Consensus estimates of Google’s percent change in revenue and percent change in adjusted EBIT (S&P Cap IQ)

Google continues to invest, which could impact EBIT growth in the near future. However, the company believes it is using lower spending by its competitors to further strengthen its leadership and protect its market share.

eMarketer also warned in its June memo that Meta (META) and Google are likely to continue losing market share in the coming years. Emphasis (Edit):

Google and Meta Platforms have dominated the digital advertising market for years, but their dominance in this space is waning. The decline in Google and Meta is due to TikTok, Amazon, Walmart (WMT), and Apple joining forces to grab a share of digital ad spend. – eMarketer

Nevertheless, as noted above, consensus estimates (very bullish) show that Google is expected to break out of the bottom from Q1 2023. Therefore, given its reasonable valuation levels, we believe the market is unlikely to beat GOOGL any further.

Still, don’t expect exceptional performance from GOOGL going forward

GOOGL Performance % (Koyfin)

Since publishing our last article, GOOGL has underperformed the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ). Nevertheless, its performance is comparable to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), and GOOGL broadly outperforms its peer Communications (XLC).

However, when compared broadly to its technology (XLK) peers, GOOGL lags significantly. This is because we believe the market is devaluing advertising leaders, including his META.

GOOGL Annualized 5-Year Total Return (Daily) Data by YCharts

Google Revenue and EPS CAGR % (S&P Cap IQ)

As noted above, GOOGL’s 3-year annual total return CAGR is above the 5-year and 10-year averages. Therefore, we believe the downgrade is justified by Google’s failure to sustain its growth rate.

Notably, Google’s future medium-term earnings and EPS CAGR based on revised consensus forecasts through FY26 are also unlikely to replicate past performance on averages of 3, 5, or 10 years, as noted above. is.

Therefore, given that growth momentum has slowed significantly, we believe it is unreasonable for investors to expect the digital advertising leader to continue to outperform the market going forward. .

BUY, SELL OR HOLD GOOGL STOCK?

Repeat purchase evaluation on GOOGL.

However, its growth is expected to slow significantly over the next few years, so we consider it a market performance rating at best. However, its competitive moat remains solid and we believe it remains a solid core holding for digital advertising investors. Moreover, GCP’s selectivity and YouTube’s recovery from near-term headwinds may also bring further upside surprises to our paper.

