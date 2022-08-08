This is an expense template using Google Sheets.Matt Clooke Code | | August 2022





Record your monthly expenses, organize them and distribute them accordingly

I, like most people, have expenses. Gross, I know.

These costs can come in the form of unnecessary luxuries like utilities, groceries, rent, and streaming services. I also live with my girlfriend who split many of these.

Naturally, I decided to use a spreadsheet to track my expenses and organize them in an easy-to-manage (and share) way. I figured someone else might take advantage of it!

You may think that you can select all cells, copy and paste them to another sheet. It is possible, but unfortunately some formatting may be lost and additional work may be required.

A safer way to copy exactly is to do it like this

Create a copy of the fileRename the sheetChoose where to save the fileCreate a copy

Now that you know how to copy perfectly, you can do it now. Let’s break down the structure of this sheet.

Below is what it looks like.

As colorful as the cost resonates (feel free to use any color you like), each section is designated and organized.

The first section (A1-E13) contains a table summarizing all costs across the sheet and provides a general overview. This includes rent, electricity, gas, streaming services, groceries, and more. To add a new item, simply fill in the remaining rows of the table.

If you need to add a new row to the table

Highlight A13-E13 Right-click on highlighted cell Insert cell Insert cell and shift down

It also shows how each of these expense categories is divided among one or more people.

You can see a list of cost categories, followed by amounts, details, and a breakdown per person (you can ignore column E onwards in this table). The first thing to notice is cell A3 for the rent category.

I could have included Rent, but I would have liked to have been more explicit when writing the check. It’s August now, but by the time I send my next check, he’ll have September rent (I prefer it sooner rather than later).

I can usually remember on my own, but I can’t lie to you.

I accidentally put the current month in the memo field.

It’s not the end of the world, but it doesn’t hurt to have a little reminder.

The month will automatically update with the current date. Find the month of the current date, add 1 to it, convert it to a string, then concatenate it with Rent. refer to the following.

=CONCATENATE(TEXT(EDATE(TODAY(), 1),”MMMM”), “rent”)

Use TODAY() to get the current month from today’s date. The EDATE() function predicts a specific date before/after a specific number of months. In our case we use 1 for the next month. TEXT() converts a given number to text, depending on the specified format.

In this case, the format provided is “MMMM”, which is the string month format (“MM” is converted to “09” instead of “September”). Finally, the CONCATENATE function simply joins (concatenates) the two text values ​​”September” (from TEXT(EDATE…)) and “Rent”.

Column B accepts user input, except B7 from another table, which is explained later.

Columns D and E divide the corresponding values ​​in column B based on the percentage values ​​provided in the second table. See below for details.

This is a table where you can specify your own split values ​​for various expenses. This is useful if she is not the only one to cover the expenses. Splits can be added by him in one place and applied to the entire sheet.

For example, if you wanted to split the rent by 55% and 45% instead of 50/50, you could add them to their respective cells in the split table. Once that is done, the main table is updated accordingly based on the corresponding split values.

refer to the following.

Multiply the value in September Rent (cell B3) by the corresponding installment value in the split table (cell H3) to get Person 1’s outstanding amount. For Person 2, I was doing the same thing, except I was using I3 instead of H3.

Person 1 pays 55% ($275) of the rent and Person 2 pays 45% ($225). Instead of using a specific split, if you want to split in the middle, you can use what I call a base split. These are common splits to use if you don’t specify a custom split.

To do this automatically (instead of directly replacing H3 with H12), update the function in cell D3 to:

=IF(ISBLANK(H3), B3*H12, IF(H3>-1, B3*H3, B3*H12))

Basically this line is checking if H3 has a value. If so, check if the value is greater than -1 (we’ll see later when we should allow 0% splitting). If so, use it!

Otherwise the default is H12. You can use the same function for Person 2, just replace instances of H3 with I3 and instances of H12 with I12.

Why use 0%?

If you only want to consider one person, the easiest and least confusing way is to remove all splits and set both base splits and groceries to 100% person 1 and 0% person 2 is to A simpler solution in the future.

refer to the following.

As you may have noticed, I have also included the various store values. These stores represent various hotspots that you or someone else might hit for groceries or other items.

I specify these splits because there are some stores I go to more often than my girlfriend (sometimes just for myself), such as store 1 and store 3. However, Store 2 is a location that operates a large grocery store complex, so one is split down the middle.

These splits correspond to the calculations in the third section on groceries.

This section contains tables for storing all transactions involving calculations (or calculations) that incorporate splits and transaction information. refer to the following.

Let’s start with the table.

Basically, check your credit card statement with the relevant bank to find out what transactions were made on what dates and for how much. Aggregate them and add them to the sheet.

The calculation is a little more complicated.

You can see that there is a column for each category of transaction. Those columns are the store name, total spend, and his per capita split.

Below the splits you’ll see something called total splits. These are the values ​​used to divide the cost of all groceries evenly, regardless of store or frequency per person.

If you don’t specify a grocery split, the general grocery split (found under Base Split) is used.

The way we can calculate the total for each store is because the corresponding vendor only totals the values ​​that match the store name. refer to the following.

If you are checking amounts across tables (C21:C62) and the corresponding store name value in table (B21:B62) has the same value as the corresponding store name in the related calculation (E28) only sums up. For this I use Google’s SUMIFS function. This is because ranges are summed according to specified criteria (such as checking that adjacent B cells match their corresponding E cells).

If the table runs out of space, do the same as you did before for the main table by inserting a cell above the last row of the table. This will update the range accordingly to exceed C62.

Now, if you want to use the Grocery split total in the main table, you need to reference the Grocery total cell under each individual. In other words, for Person 1, the Grocery cell in the main table (B7) should be set equal to the Grocery split total value (G35) further down the sheet. Use G32 if you use specified grocery splits. Do the same for Person 2 only, this time using H35 or H32 respectively.

In the future I plan to incorporate a simpler solution, but for now this is how it should be done.

Finally, there is the totals section, surrounded by a green double border. This is the aggregate of who owes what after collecting information for all expense categories.

Here is a list of pipeline features:

A button that allows the user to reset the entire sheet (minus the rent since this is likely to be constant month to month unless you start a new lease). A checkbox to allow the user to reset the sheet at the end of each month. Checkboxes for using generic and custom splits for groceries. Splits (instead of directly replacing cell references in the main table. Highlight split cells with a total greater than or less than 100% (highlight incomplete or greater than split value). Include an option to allow the user to say how many people are included in the sheet Update the sheet table and split accordingly This will definitely be the most difficult Let the user know the date Allows you to sort grocery transactions based on , store name, credit card, etc.

I’m currently working on a custom Google Apps Script to allow much of this functionality and hope to incorporate it soon. I’ve tried Google Apps Script before and am excited to bring these features into Sheets! See my previous post on how to include Google Apps Script in your own Google Sheets .

