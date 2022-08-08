Pitch event to showcase cleantech start-ups to international investors worth US$100 billion





download logo

On 5 October 2022, as part of the Green Energy Africa Summit (https://GreenEnergyAfricaSummit.com), South African cleantech startups and entrepreneurs will meet with a raft of potential international and local investors. There is an opportunity to market to the room. Funding investment opportunities.

As an initiative of Hyve Group, the company behind Mining Indaba, Africa Oil Week and the Green Energy Africa Summit, the pitching event brings together a group of local cleantech projects before an audience of highly influential investors. will introduce their company. In total, it holds over US$100 billion in investments.

Hyve Group partners with Saldanha Bay Innovation Campus (SBIC) and advisory firm RIIS to identify qualified local startups and entrepreneurs. The Saldanha Bay Innovation Campus is an initiative of the Saldanha Bay Industrial Zone (SBIDZ), purposely helping Saldanha become a world-class shipping and energy industry center. At the forefront of research, development and innovation. Following an initial detailed application process, a final list of candidates will attend his October pitching event.

Kaashifah Beukes, CEO of the Saldanha Bay Industrial Development Zone, said the pitching event presents great opportunities for local startups not readily available. Finding the right investment partner can be a daunting task even for the most seasoned companies. For start-ups and entrepreneurs with limited resources, the inability to find suitable financing is a disincentive to South Africa’s development goals.

Shortlisted candidates will not only have access to investors through pitching opportunities, but will also receive free business training in preparation for the event. RIIS CEO Davis Cook explains that entrepreneurs and start-ups typically focus on prototyping and product development and pay less attention to business imperatives. Bringing a business to market requires certain considerations from an investor’s perspective and may indicate technology readiness, but a I rarely have. Shortlisted applicants will be asked to provide pitching support prior to the session, which he believes will help them make the most of this great opportunity.

Hyve Group is eagerly awaiting the results of the pitching event’s official name, the Energy Investment Village. Paul Sinclair, Vice President of Energy and Director of Government Relations for AfricaOil His Week and the Green Energy Africa Summit, said he believes his session could become a feature of future Green Energy Africa Summits. increase. With growing demand in South Africa to explore viable and innovative green energy solutions, the Green Energy Africa Summit will play a role in enabling the emergence of ventures that can ultimately shape Africa’s future. I would like to.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of the Green Energy Africa Summit.

For more information or to request an interview, please contact: Melita ManserGroup Account DirectorAfrica Oil Week at Ogilvy PR South Africa+27 76 449 1271[email protected]

Kerryn McKay PR & Communications Manager +27 82 334 6165[email protected]

About the Energy Investment Village: Known as the Energy Investment Village, this pitching event is a half-day parallel session of the Green Energy Africa Summit, which runs alongside its sister event, Africa Oil Week. Applicants interested in participating in the pitch opportunity should apply online at the Green Energy Africa Summit on his website (https://bit.ly/3zzDdBY).

Submission closes on August 19, 2022.

About Hyve Group: Hyve Group plc (formerly ITE Group) is an international exhibition and conference organizer. The Group organizes more than 130 trade fairs and conferences in 14 countries each year and in 17 offices around the world he employs more than 1,200 staff.

About Saldanha Bay Innovation Campus: A comprehensive and vibrant innovation ecosystem, Saldanha Bay Innovation Campus connects people and organizations to advance innovation and technology in the ocean and energy sectors. Our role as an innovation campus is to bring together research, development and innovation partners across community, academia, public and private sectors to create sustainable impact. In doing so, industry players can become agents of innovation and co-create solutions to the most pressing challenges within the sector. https://www.InnovationCampus.co.za

About RIIS: The Research Institute for Innovation and Sustainability is a rapidly growing advisory firm since 2008 advising global and local clients. RIIS partners with influential companies and organizations that influence how markets and communities are shaped. RIIS works at the intersection of corporate strategy, socioeconomic development, entrepreneurship and innovation, with clients spanning a wide range of sectors, from mining to space technology.

RIIS website: www.EnablingInnovation.Africa

This press release was issued by APO. The content has not been overseen by the African Business editorial team and has not been checked or verified by an editorial team, proofreader or fact checker. The publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://african.business/2022/08/apo-newsfeed/pitching-event-to-expose-clean-tech-start-ups-to-international-investors-worth-usd100-billion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos