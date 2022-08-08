Motorola Moto G62 5G coming soon in India: report





A low-cost 5G smartphone, Motorola’s Moto G62 5G is also one of the most affordable options in some markets and is set to launch in India soon.

According to GSM Arena, the Motorola Moto G62 5G was released in international markets last month, but it won’t be available in India until August 11th.

The handset will reportedly come with a more powerful chipset. The global variant of this phone is powered by the Snapdragon 480 chipset and is available for the European market. According to Motorola, the Snapdragon 695 chipset will power the Indian version of the Moto G62 5G.

For the most part, the main specifications remain the same as their predecessors. Speculation is that Motorola will keep the price at €200 (Rs 16,299).

The device is expected to be available on Flipkart, and the retailer has already created a landing page announcing an August 11th release date.

On the other hand, Motorola’s latest model moto g42 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 11,999. It features a unique new design in a slim and lightweight chassis with a 6.4 inch AMOLED FHD display. A handset with stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos is perceived as a great entertainment package.

The Motorola edge 20 fusion, on the other hand, features a versatile 108 MP quad-function camera system and a 90 Hz 10-bit AMOLED display. This smartphone is expected to be available from Rs. It is expected to be available at Rs 16,999 for the 128GB storage version with 6GB RAM and the 128GB version with 8GB RAM. 18,999.

If you’re looking at Motorola’s more versatile 5G smartphones, the moto g82 starts at 18,999 with 6GB RAM in the 128GB variant. The handset 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 20,499. It also features his 1 billion color OLED display at 120Hz and is the first phone in this segment with his 50MP OIS lens on the primary camera. Motorola is making a comeback in the Indian market with a strong smartphone. Ahead of the holiday season, the retailer is offering great deals in his marketplace online.

