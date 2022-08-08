UK tech could gain global reach with trade deal with Israel, industry figures say





The UK tech industry can expand its global reach and spur growth by entering into a new trade deal with Israel, according to a leading Israeli technology figure.

Trade relations with Europe have become more complex since the UK left the EU. The government has sought new trade deals to fill the gap of losing access to its largest trading partner, the free market.

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan announced in July that Britain was in talks with Israel to expand its trade ties.

According to eToros’ Daniel Moczulski, this is an important step in expanding the global reach of UK technology.

By improving relations between the UK and Israeli tech scenes on a broader level, we hope these promising companies will choose the UK as the first step on their ladder when it comes to international expansion.Moczulski told UKTN.

The digital stock trading company was founded in Tel Aviv in 2007 and has since established a significant presence in the UK, with its European operations run from its second headquarters in London.

Moczulski said the UK tech industry has great international appeal given its highly established financial and tech sectors, but would benefit from improved cooperation with foreign tech hubs like Israel. said that it is possible to obtain

Israel essentially had to take a global approach to solutions. This approach will help the UK have a broader view than just the local market.

Moczulski also said that being more open to the international tech community would also expose the UK tech and fintech scene to new ideas and products, improving competition and innovation.

UK is the starting point for Israeli startups

More than 150 Israeli startups have offices across Europe, according to a Silicon Valley Bank report that cited Deal Room data.

Israel has become a major tech hub in its own right, home to over 90 unicorn companies. However, more and more Israeli start-ups are establishing a presence in the UK. Transportation management startup Gett and his fintech firm Plus500 were both founded in Israel but are now headquartered in London.

Israeli investors are also increasingly backing tech startups across Europe, and vice versa, and in the first half of 2022, we will have one or more European investors in Israel-based startups. The total value of the round has reached $4.5 billion.

London is seen as an attractive option for Israeli tech companies to establish a presence.Fintech unicorn Rapyd was founded in Israel and has since moved its headquarters to the British capital.

Rapyd’s vice president of EMEA, Sarel Tal, told UKTN that Rapyd chose London for its excellent combination of technology and financial regulation.

He said: From day one, we have recognized the strategic value of connecting and facilitating cross-border cooperation between UK and Israeli technologies.

By fostering cooperation between the booming British and Israeli tech communities, Mr Tal said, the whole world could benefit from high-tech innovation, and that British technology could harness talent in both technology and business. I added that you can benefit from what you can do.

Trevelyan said of the increased cooperation between the two tech industries:

She added: We want deals that play to the strengths of the UK while stimulating innovation and increasing opportunities for SMEs across the UK.

