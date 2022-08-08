Professional Names and Features » EFTM





After being announced at Google I/O in May, the Pixel Buds Pro are now available in Australia, bearing the Pro name and a higher price tag, but with more features.

These buds are Pro in the name, $299 and a premium price. That’s a jump from the Pixel Buds A-series, which continue to sell for $159 as an entry-level option.

Feature wise, Google has added a lot to the Pixel Buds Pro to justify the name and price. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) includes transparency mode so you can hear what’s happening around you. A multi-device connection that allows you to switch between connections to different devices as needed.

They have new finless designs to incorporate new custom designs that are inexpensively engineered to support new features, as well as charcoal (black), fog (white to light bluish white), and lemongrass (the ones they send). available in three colors. For me to check out, this is bright yellow.

So Ive used the Pixel Buds Pro for over a week.

hardware

First, what’s in the box? The Pixel Buds Pro contain a bud inside the eggshell-textured battery case, the familiar flagship of the Pixel Buds line. It can be charged wirelessly or via the USB-C port, but there is no USB-C cable in the box. A safety/warranty card and quick setup guide are included, as well as three sizes of ear tips, with the medium size tip pre-installed.

The earbud design is very different from the Pixel Buds Gen 2 and Pixel Buds A-Series, with the stabilizing fins removed. The buds fit snugly in your ears – choosing the right eartips (more on that later) feels a bit less secure than previous generations. Regardless, it hasn’t fallen off yet, so it shouldn’t be a problem.

Like previous models, Pixel Buds Pro don’t include spatial vents. This is to avoid blocking your ears with some true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. Instead, Google uses the Silent Seal to relieve that pressure on the fly.

I ended up using the small eartip for my left ear and the medium eartip for my right ear. At first, I felt the smaller fit in my right ear, but I disagreed with the Silent Seal test in the Pixel Buds app. I took their recommendation and went and it was great.

After removing the swipe gestures on the Pixel Buds A-Series, we went back to the Pro model. You can swipe and tap to perform functions such as music, calls, and volume control. You also have the option to hold down to toggle ANC, Invisibility mode, or summon Google Assistant, which can be customized in the Pixel Buds app.

Swiping and tapping work very well, but it certainly emphasized that I needed a haircut because I was brushing my hair and accidentally tapped or swiped.

The Pixel Buds Pro’s color options include a good range for Australia, but we miss the Coral option (available in the US) that pairs perfectly with the Organ’s Pixel 4. Color, its subtle and very elegant.

As a fidget, I’ve always loved the Pixel Buds case. The buds are attached to the case with magnets so they don’t fall out. After the initial fumbling, it is easy to retrieve.And if you use the pogo pin on the bud itself to put it back on, it will start charging

The case costs a few extra buds and can be charged wirelessly via Qi charging or the USB-C port. Of course, it easily attaches to Google’s Pixel Stand 2.

As for battery life, Google Stats shows 11 hours with ANC off, 7 hours with ANC on, 31 more hours with ANC off and 20 hours with ANC active when using the case. The case quickly refills buds in 5 minutes and provides 1 hour of ANC.

In my use, these stats are essentially correct, but having spent most of my time enjoying ANC, I clearly found them to be very consistent with the ANC stats listed.

One feature missing from the Pixel Buds Pro that I’ve previously liked in models from other manufacturers is voice prompts when the battery is low. You can still see your battery stats in the Bluetooth menu or Pixel Buds app, so if you want an up-to-date view of your current location, it’s easy to see.

Sound quality and features

In terms of hardware, Google equips the Pixel Buds Pro with 11mm drivers and also uses its own custom 6-core audio chip running Google-developed algorithms that have been tweaked by its in-house audio engineering team. Each earbud also has a triple mic array and includes a wind-blocking mesh cover in case you need to use them during calls or with ANC.

When it comes to sound quality, I’m very impressed with the Pixel Buds Pro. It uses the Scotts Audio mix for a wide range of sounds if you want to check it out.

I’ve been using the Pixel Buds A-Series for a while now, and they’ve definitely performed better, with richer highs and mids, including real bass. It lacks the bass slider option that the Pixel Buds A-Series had, but overall I’m pretty impressed with the bass on the Pixel Buds Pro.

The Pixel Buds app has a volume EQ option that boosts bass and treble frequencies at low volumes, but there’s still no real equalizer that gives you more personal control over your sound. A Google-developed algorithm is basically at the wheel here, and it works very well, at least for my money.

Of course, the active noise cancellation is a big feature and works well. I’ve found them great around the house for quieting background noise, including vacuums, and they’ve worked pretty well even while mowing the lawn.

When you’re not listening to audio or need to interact with someone, a transparent mode is available and you can tell you’re listening to a relay, but it’s pretty good. Good enough for use.

A big feature of the Pixel Buds Pro, at least for me, was multi-device connectivity, which Google calls multipoint. You have to enable this in the Pixel Buds app for it to work, but once enabled it works very well. If you haven’t used this feature before, it’s worth being able to listen to your PC while receiving. Call alerts from your phone.

This is a fair question considering the Pixel Buds gen 2 suffered dropouts for many users, and while the Pixel Buds A-Series are a huge improvement, some users still had issues. So far, I’m happy to report that I haven’t experienced any latency or dropouts.

In terms of how they stack up against their competitors, Scott will be doing comparisons to the top TWS buds in the near future.

software

Like its predecessor, the Pixel Buds Pro support Google’s Fast Pair on devices running Android 6.0 and above, prompting you to pair as soon as you open the case. You can pair with any iOS, Windows tablet, laptop, or device running Bluetooth 4.0+, even if they’re not running Android 6.0 or later or Android.

To get the most out of your Pixel Buds Pro, you’ll need to use the Pixel Buds app. The Pixel Buds app is already installed on Pixel phones or can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, but unfortunately there is no iOS app.

onboarding

The Pixel Buds app has a decent onboarding experience to guide you through Silent Seal setup, and can even show you presets for touch controls. Of course, you can change it to your liking later in the app.

The Pixel Buds app itself doesn’t do much. Once you set it up and configure touch controls and enable multipoint audio, you don’t really use it much. Except when you lose your earphones. in this case,[デバイスを探す]Ring the buds if they are connected and within range in the section. It’s not that loud, but you can hear it in a quiet room.

should you buy them?

It’s been a bit of a bumpy road for Google’s Pixel Buds since the first corded version came out in 2017, but in the end it’s not only good, but the Pixel Buds Pro are well worth their $299 price tag.

Gone are the previous issues we saw with connectivity, replaced by a feature-rich set of earbuds that offer multi-point connectivity, active noise cancellation with decent transparency modes, and are comfortable to wear.

There are some high-end options, but they’re also much more expensive, and the Pixel Buds Pro offer a good amount of features for the price.

Buy the Pixel Buds Pro for $299 in the Google Store, or go to the store and buy from JB HI-FI, Officeworks, Harvey Norman, Telstra, Optus, Vodafone all have them.

