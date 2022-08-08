Reliance Builds Green Energy Innovation Portfolio in Five Years: Ambani





New Delhi: Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, said in a letter to shareholders that the company “has a strong We have entered into a series of partnerships, including an equity investment.” The Value of Green Energy contributes to innovation across his chain and more and more patents and the realization of his IPRs. ”

Reliance made acquisitions and investments totaling over SEK 5,500 in fiscal year 2022 to expand its new energy capabilities.

Companies such as Ambri in the US, Faradion in the UK and Lithium Werks in the Netherlands are Reliance partners in the energy storage industry.

Similarly, Reliance has invested in Germany’s NexWafe, a pioneer in next-generation technology to produce the monocrystalline silicon wafers needed to manufacture solar panels. Reliance also acquired a promoter stake in REC Solar, a global technology leader in solar panel production. Reliance has acquired his 40% stake in Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy, one of the world’s leading EPC turnkey contractors for large-scale solar projects.

To commercialize hydrogen technology and create a supply chain in collaboration with other Indian stakeholders, Reliance has teamed up with US-based Chart Industries to form the India H2 Alliance.

Reliance also signed a deal with Denmark’s Stiesdal A/S for an innovative next-generation electrolyser technology that has the potential to significantly reduce the cost of producing hydrogen from pure water.

On 5,000 acres in Jamnagar, Reliance has commenced construction of the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex (“DAGEGC”). It will be one of the largest integrated renewable energy manufacturing facilities in the world. Reliance has also signed a contract with the Government of Gujarat to invest a total of Rs. 595 crore for green energy.

