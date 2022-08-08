Pixel Launcher adds Play Store search to Android 13





Pixel Launcher’s search got a big upgrade in Android 13, allowing it to query the Play Store. Meanwhile, Google continues to survey users about the feature ahead of general availability.

With Android 13, Google will merge the search bar at the bottom of the Pixel’s home screen with the search bar that appears at the top of the app drawer. Both fields now have the same experience, allowing you to search the web, applications, app shortcuts, and contacts. On the other hand, if those results fail, Pixel Launcher lets you quickly find and open YouTube, Maps, and the Play Store, in addition to Google (Search) and the Settings app.

That said, not all features are consistently available on all phones as of the Android 13 beta program. Google seems to be testing various features before their consumer launch.

One of these tests is for inline Play Store results. If you search for an app name that is not installed on your phone, you may see inline Google Play results with ratings and developer names. You can view some apps by opening the list directly and tapping it.

LR: Android 12 (Google Apps & Pixel Launcher Search) | Android 13 (Disabled & Live)

This Play Store search is not enabled on all Android 13 Beta devices. Only one of the Pixel 6a and 6 Pro has it, the 4a does not. What makes the difference even more striking is that the aforementioned 6a does not have a setting to enable People (Contacts + Conversations) search.

All this will be streamlined when Android 13 stable releases.

Prior to that, Google will continue to ask users about their search experience on their device. The first was in his June and the latest is from Google Opinion Rewards. Google is probably behind this research, asking, “What is the primary purpose of searching for on-device content in the search box?”

Find or manage your phone’s settings Find or read content in the app Find someone’s contact information Search content on the web Perform an action in the app (for example, send a text) If the app is on your phone Not installed Other (please specify)

The second question is very interesting, I want to know if there is any problem (comfortable or uncomfortable) with “app and web results in one search box”. An example we’ll use is a first name query that shows both a celebrity’s on-device contacts and her web results.

FTC: We use automated affiliate links to earn income. more.

For more information, visit 9to5Google on YouTube.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2022/08/08/pixel-launcher-play-store-search/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos