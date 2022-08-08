Canadian Startup News of the Week (8/7/22)





Additionally, Sandpiper Ventures closed its first $20 million fund focused on early-stage, women-led tech startups.

Welcome to BetaKit's startup story of the week! Here you'll find the week's most important news, features, and editorials published on BetaKit.

Top stories of the week

Canalyst Acquired by Chicago-Based Tegus in Big BC Tech Exit

The deal was announced today. Multiple sources familiar with the deal, who requested anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the financial terms, told BetaKit that Canalyst was acquired for $500 million from his $400 million.

Shopify makes its second strategic investment in recent weeks in partnership with Mailchimp competitor Klaviyo

Recent SEC filings show Shopify may have invested $100 million in Klaviyo. With this partnership, Klaviyo will act as Shopify Plus’ preferred email solution partner, giving you early access to Shopify’s new development features.

Wattpads new leader focuses on creator values

In a recent interview with BetaKit, Lam discussed how Laus plans to move forward with his vision, and why creating value for Wattpad creators remains a key focus for Naver’s company.

Sandpiper Ventures Closes First $20M Fund Focused on Early-Stage Women-Led Tech Startups

Launched in May 2020 to address the existing gender imbalance in the Canadian venture capital (VC) ecosystem, Sandpiper aims to increase the proportion of female investors while increasing the proportion of female investors in Atlantic Canada and across the country. We aim to support tech startups at the seed stage.

Lightspeeds earnings rise despite widening losses in first quarter of fiscal year 2023

Lightspeed Chief Executive Officer JP Chauvet said Lightspeed Retail and Lightspeed Restaurant, two of its flagship products, continued to perform well in the market this quarter and contributed to significant revenue growth. .

Latest Funding, Acquisitions, Layoffs CAN – CFIN invests $338,000 in four Canadian projects (read more) VAN – Articles lays off 216 employees (read more) VAN – Unbounce lays off 47 Laid off employees (read more) EDM – Aurora Hydrogen $12.85 million (more) TOR – FreshBooks $100 million (more) TOR – Mejuri lays off 50 employees (more) TOR – Uberflip lays off 31 lays off employees of (more) TOR – Qui Identity $6.5M (read more) MTL – RenoRun lays off 70 employees (read more) MTL – Nubik acquired by Deloitte (read more)

The period of sky-high IPO valuations and venture capital boom may be over for now, but Canadian private tech companies are creating new opportunities for innovation, idea sharing and collaboration.

read more.

Data Tracking Technology Downturns Across Canada

This was the moment I knew my hangover was about to start.

Tech reporter Isabelle Kirkwood joins us to discuss the breakdown of Canadian tech venture funding by ecosystem in Q2 2022, how it compares to last year, and the signals for the rest of the year.

Shopify’s stumbling block, Rogers’ resilience, and fundraising during a recession

“That’s the pull quote. ‘Amber Mack: Things are falling apart.’

Special guest Amber Mac joins us to answer listeners’ questions on our award-nominated BetaKit Podcast. Topics include Shopify layoffs, her Rogers earnings resilience after her second outage last year, the Canadian information divide, and early-stage fundraising tips.

