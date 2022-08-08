Wilbur Ellis Announces Student Teams Winning Wilbur Ellis Innovation Award





SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Wilbur Ellis invited a team of students from U.S. colleges and universities to submit innovative ideas to feed the world’s growing population, the first Announcing the Winners of the Annual Wilbur Ellis Innovation Awards. .

First-ever Wilbur-Ellis Innovation Award Winner — Entomology Team at Kansas State University.

The $25,000 grand prize went to Kansas State University’s entomology team for submitting “Recycling the insects that feed the world.” The award-winning work explores the use of “plastic-degrading insect microbial symbionts” (bacteria) to give insects the ability to decompose plastic, which can turn plastic waste into biomass for a variety of productive uses. I was.

An additional four teams will receive a $5,000 Honorable Mention Award. they are:

CIBER Squad representing the University of California, Riverside Zumwalt Acres, the team representing the University of Texas at Dallas SLAPS, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, University of Washington, and the University of California, Middlebury College Team representing Berkeley Kansas State University Grain Scientific team representing SLAPS Kansas State University

Honorable mention submissions explored increasing bee populations, the potential of basalt to improve soil health, alternative methods of producing meat, and expanding marine agriculture. To see the names of all winning team members and read a summary of their submissions, visit his website for the Wilbur-Ellis Innovation Award.

The Wilbur-Ellis Innovation Awards will launch in 2021 as part of the company’s 100th anniversary celebrations. Wilbur Ellis President and Chief Executive Officer John Buckley said: “We are proud of our past, but at Wilbur-Ellis we are always looking ahead, and we wanted to inspire young people to think about the big challenges facing the world. I can’t think of a bigger challenge than food supply: a growing world population.”

By 2050, the world’s population is expected to increase by 2 billion people. “As our population grows, we need all kinds of innovative ideas and partnerships to feed more people,” Buckley said. “Partnering with farmers and ranchers across North America. As a company, supporting innovation in agriculture is what we do every day, and as we have experienced food supply disruptions exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, we are. We are all very much aware of the important role that agriculture and food production play in our lives.”

With its Innovation Awards, Wilbur-Ellis provides young people with a forum for presenting them with fresh, actionable new ideas that can have a positive impact on this important issue. Following the success of her first innovation award, which involved more than 120 of her students working in over 30 teams, Wilbur Her Ellis is sponsoring this award in her second year, launching a competition in the fall of 2022. and expand it to include college students. Most of the United States and Canada.

“We are very pleased to sponsor the Innovation Award for the second year in a row,” said Buckley. “The young people who participated in the first competition were very talented and the ideas they put forward have real potential. Because when we come together, we can eat in a new and better way.A growing world.”

For more information, visit the Wilbur-Ellis Innovation Award website and watch a video of CEO John Buckley introducing the Innovation Award. Also, visit the Cavallo Ventures website to learn how Wilbur-Ellis is investing capital and expertise in early-stage companies that are developing innovative approaches to sustainable agriculture. please look at.

About Wilbur-Ellis Companies Founded in 1921, Wilbur-Ellis Companies is an international marketer, distributor and manufacturer of agricultural products, animal nutrition, specialty chemicals and raw materials. By building strong relationships, making strategic market investments, and capitalizing on new opportunities, Wilbur-Ellis’ company continues to grow his business to over $3 billion in revenue. For more information, please visit www.wilburellis.com.

