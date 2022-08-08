What next for autonomous driving?Powerful Mouser Innovations Collaborate to Investigate AI-Based Driver Monitoring





SHANGHAI, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Mouser Electronics Inc., an industry-leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor and offering the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, announces award-winning Empowering Innovation Together The latest chapter of has been released. program. A new episode explores the importance of driver monitoring systems that monitor occupant presence and conditions such as fatigue and distraction to promote the safety required for autonomous driving beyond Level 3. This fourth installment of content includes a blog, an infographic, a new episode of the Tech Between Us podcast, and two of his articles on the Then, Now and Next videos.

The Driver Monitoring Systems topic describes how the new user interface can be used to detect both drivers and occupants and mitigate negative situations. In-vehicle surveillance systems can detect signs of distracted or fatigued drivers, as well as the presence and status of occupants, and alert the driver.

said Glenn Smith, President and CEO of Mouser Electronics. Through EIT, he hopes to share expertise from industry leaders to help his customers and followers understand the technology and its importance. ”

In the latest episode of the Tech Between Us podcast, Eyeris founder and CEO Modar Alaoui joins host Raymond Yin, Director of Technical Content at Mouser Electronics, on vehicle driver monitoring systems, technology and hardware legislation. Discuss. Software behind the system.

“We look forward to discussing the exciting growth of automotive vision AI with listeners at Raymond and Mouser,” said Alaoui. “This pioneering technology has the potential to completely change the way we interact with our cars and how they keep us safe.”

story continues

Driver Monitoring Systems installments are sponsored by Analog Devices, Infineon Technologies, Molex, NXP Semiconductors, onsemi, and TE Connectivity.

Launched in 2015, Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together program is one of the most recognized programs in the electronic components industry. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation and follow Mouser on Facebook and Twitter.

For Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mouser Electronics)

Source Mouser Electronics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/whats-next-autonomous-driving-mousers-075400172.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos