5 things you didn’t know you could do with Google Maps

Google Maps is one of the best navigation tools. Or even the best navigation tools (sorry, Apple Maps) but still find hidden gems.

Whether you’re using an Android or iPhone smartphone, Google Maps is by your side, giving you quick and easy directions to your destination by foot, public transit, car, train, and more.

We’ve already covered 8 important features of Google Maps and 5 mistakes everyone makes with Google Maps.

If you’re a map pro, you’ve probably seen some of these, but for others, Google includes a lot more than the obvious navigation tools.

Let’s see.

1. Measure the distance

Knowing how far things are from each other can be very helpful, especially if you’re planning a big walk.

Google Maps has built-in measurements and can be accessed on both desktop and mobile. Right-click on desktop or long-press on mobile to drop a pin and select a location,[距離を測定]Choose.

Select another location on the map and Google will tell you exactly how far apart the two locations are. You can add more locations to measure from there.

2. Add multiple stops

Not all journeys go from A to B, and Google thinks this.

To add a waypoint, select your first destination and click the three dots that appear in the top right corner of your mobile. Select Add Waypoint from the menu and select your second destination.

You can sort the destinations and see the estimated arrival time for each. Unfortunately, this feature only works when driving or walking, not on public transport, so keep that in mind.

3. Go back in time

Google Street View is great. It’s a great way to see where you’re going or where you’re wasting a lot of your time.

Google has quietly added some really cool features to Street View. This allows you to go back in time and see what streets and places looked like.

To time travel, select a Street View location and click the date in the top right. Street View shows the coverage available for the location, such as from 2008 to the present.

4. Secret navigation

Want to sneak somewhere without Google knowing?

On the mobile app, tap the user icon in the upper right corner, tap[シークレット モードをオンにする]for private browsing, just like Chrome.

This feature doesn’t make it completely invisible, but it does prevent the location from appearing in recent searches.

Once done, go to the same menu and turn off incognito mode.

5. Create your own map

Visiting a new city? Want to save a delicious brunch spot?

Google Maps allows you to save and catalog your locations. To do this, click on his three lines on the top left of your desktop,[マイ プレイス]>[マップ]>[マップの作成]Choose.

From there you can create markers, add directions and routes, and measure distances. Basically anything you need or want to do.

These custom maps are layered on top of the standard map settings. This is a bit of a powerful feature, but it’s worth it once you get the hang of it.

