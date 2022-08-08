African investors love fintech.But there is an opportunity cost





Fintech is the darling of the technology sector in Africa. From its humble early beginnings at the turn of the 20th century, enabling payments has been at the heart of innovation in Africa. Last year, about 62% of venture capital investments went into fintech companies. Fintech accounted for 60% of his venture capital raised in the first half of this year, according to MAGNiTT.

It is an example of Africa’s technological prowess and an inspiration for investing in Africa. But this clostral mindset can come at a hefty afterparty price.

Chart: Boluwatife/TC Insights Why Fintech Dominates

Investors clearly love funding financial tech, and from time to time people debate whether we need more fintech on Twitter. Even development finance institutions, historically limited to helping other investors, have caught the fintech bug by investing directly in some of Africa’s largest fintech companies.

why?

Equidam’s head of marketing, Dan Gray, responded to my tweet complaining that investors’ mere understanding of fintech is undermining investment in other sectors. I tweeted likecapital, new business models, etc.

But apart from unlocking other sectors, the reason investors prefer fintech is that it is more in line with how venture capital works. As one investor told me, you have to look at the incentive structure.

In other words, in Africa it is fintech that can support the type of growth that the venture capital system needs to justify funding from limited partners.

I accept. Then go one step further.

Fintech dominates as finance is one layer in Africa’s infrastructure gap where technology can abstract to code, data centers and mobile phones. The fact remains that it is still very difficult to withdraw. So sectors like healthcare, agriculture, and even transportation will remain tough for unicorn-seeking investors, at least for a while.

opportunity cost

But no matter how compelling the above reasons may be, the costs of making financial technology a pioneer of innovation in Africa cannot be eliminated.

For starters, it’s calming. It’s not a crime and it’s perfectly fine, but it follows the whim of (most) foreign growth equity investors who want a company they can flip on Wall Street for a billion dollar value that African innovation is prioritized. In fact, something is disconcerting. .

Sebastian Mallabys The Power Law: Venture Capital and the Art of Disruption and Tom Nicholas VC: An American History (I recommend reading both) don’t just explain how venture capital drives innovation. Both books show how venture capital has evolved.

Aside from the fascinating stories of venture capitalists and the companies they back, what really stood out to me after reading these books was how the foundations of venture capital came from today’s Silicon Valley (SV) playbooks. The fact is that it is not.

It doesn’t look like early venture capitalists chased unicorns to me.

Venture capital didn’t have a stage pipeline in the 1980s, so early-stage investors didn’t simply sell the hot potato to next-stage investors.

Silicon Valley’s venture capital playbook is relatively young, and despite the billionaire’s success, the incentives are deeply flawed.

America tends to hide these flaws well. But these fundamental flaws tend to be serious structural flaws outside of Silicon Valley.

If you only have a unicorn-oriented approach to innovation, you’ll naturally choose sectors like financial services that are more likely to be abstracted. And while financial services are an important part of the economic mix, they are only a small part. There is a limit to what people can pay for online, and just encouraging consumption doesn’t really affect production. It means people buy a little more because it’s easier to buy online.

Innovations in agriculture, healthcare and delivery, infrastructure, and data may not be attractive in the short term, but they are important for building sovereign innovations that lay the foundation for the types of innovation that appeal to financial markets. element.

Part of the opportunity cost of innovation is driven by the mismatch of incentives in Silicon Valley, which risks perpetuating a cycle that benefits Wall Street and leaving impact as a mere by-product.

The opportunity cost of a failed agricultural system is that Mali’s fertile irrigated land continues to be bought by Chinese, French and US developers to produce and process food that could return as food aid to starving Africans. That’s it.

Mobile First and Only Africa’s Opportunity Cost is building the right data infrastructure that can transform Africans from consumers of digital services to stewards of what tomorrow’s digital future will look like and lack of incentives to maintain. And the opportunity cost of a broken healthcare system is lined up for a vaccine that’s about to expire.

Chart: Boluwatife/TC Insights Innovation in Africa needs more strategy

You’re probably right that VCs don’t invest much beyond payments. But the investors that will change this aren’t the ones chasing Silicon Valley-style unicorns.

The Startup Act, however well-intentioned, is not an effective tool for building this strategic digital vision for Africa. Mainly because so far it’s been designed to simply plug into or replicate Silicon Valley-esque structures.

A lot of attention is being paid to payment-based systems like M-Pesa and shopping in e-commerce stores.what is missed [the opportunity] Nimrod Zalk, non-executive director of the South African Industrial Development Corporation, argued that industrialization is important.

The bottom line is that anyone serious about innovation in Africa needs to start thinking beyond what Silicon Valley wants. Venture capitalists have an important role to play as accelerators, but we need to think deeply about how, why and what is being accelerated.

From Cabal

TechCabal Senior Writer Abraham Augustine said:

