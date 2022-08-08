Bulgaria to invest €1.5 billion to support start-ups and innovation by 2027





SOFIA (Bulgaria), August 8 (SeeNews) – Bulgaria will invest nearly 3 billion levs ($1.56 billion/€1.53 billion) in EU-supported funds over the next five years to boost business innovation and Promote the development of new technologies. Innovation Ministry said.

In a press release on Sunday, the ministry said the funds would go mainly to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), including tech start-ups.

The grant will be paid for the new programming period of the Operational Program Competitiveness and Innovation, part of the European Union’s Regional Funding Mechanism.

Bulgaria’s caretaker government will formally apply for final approval of the program by the European Commission this week, the ministry added.

Funding is provided to companies in the form of both grants and financial instruments, with a nearly 50:50 ratio between the two types of funding. This is the first time the program offers a combination of financial products and subsidies, according to the ministry.

Companies are expected to use the funds to strengthen their R&D capabilities and expand their export potential. The funds are also aimed at boosting the creation or development of businesses in the hi-tech industrial sector, for new patent applications and intellectual property, among other things. Subsidies and financial instruments are also available to stimulate a circular economy in the form of developing green production lines, efficient use of resources, increased recycling capacity, and use of by-products and secondary raw materials.

The first steps under the operational program will allow MSMEs to apply for funds totaling 127 million lev.

In a separate statement, the ministry said Bulgarian micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will contribute 200 million rev to build renewable energy sources and energy storage facilities with a capacity of up to 1 MWh under the EU-supported National Recovery and Recovery Plan (RRP). He said he would receive it along with the subsidy. By the end of 2022, the solar power plant and storage battery system will be operational.

Last week, the European Commission approved Bulgaria’s first operational programme, human resource development, giving the go-ahead for spending of more than 3.8 billion levs, including co-financing, until 2027, the labor and social policy ministry said. .

(1 Euro = 1.95583 Lev)

