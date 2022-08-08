Why Investors Should Continue to Love Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and More Stocks: Morning Brief





Monday, August 8, 2022

Brian Sozzi, Editor-in-Chief and Anchor of Yahoo Finance

On Friday, I surprised co-anchor Julie Hyman.

It’s not that AMC will be a runaway growth stock in the next 25 years, or that they’ve done everything right in the last two years.

Rather, there are solid themes behind companies like AMC that could improve their fundamentals over the next 12-18 months. I will go back to the theater to watch a very good movie.

Against that theme, AMC’s strong Q2 visitor numbers, sales and profits could support its stock price. AMC CEO Adam Aron will appear on Yahoo Finance Live on Monday morning.

Patrons sit in a near-empty AMC Theater as they wait for the first screening on reopening day during the COVID-19 outbreak on March 15, 2021 in Burbank, California, USA. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

But more generally, as the market looks to the final months of the year, it’s worthwhile for investors to consider a few themes of their own.

Thematic investing has again been shaken off by Wall Street as a key differentiator, as most investors believe they understand how Fed and economic concerns will affect their outlook. It has been.

“Markets this year are rightly looking at a combination of macro risks and impacts,” Citi strategist Scott Cronert said in a new note to clients. Offers a performance edge, especially following year-to-date valuation corrections. On the other side of current concerns, the new trading environment could mean that equity-specific valuation catalysts may be more closely tied to fundamentals, lowering the expected macro growth profile. , central bank easing may weaken. “

Chronert has outlined six compelling investment themes: automation/robotics, internet-driven business models, artificial intelligence, emerging market consumers, top brands and net zero.

Specific stocks highlighted in the notes include:

apple

meta

NVIDIA

Amazon

microsoft

disney

Google

netflix

general motors

Given the idea that tech stocks don’t perform well in an environment of rising interest rates, you might notice an abundance of tech stocks on this list and wonder why. However, the group’s stocks not only operate in industries that cover most of these themes, they have also shown excellent sales/profit growth over the past five years and are trading at reasonable (current) valuations. It also shows improved investor sentiment.

Apple CEO Tim Cook poses in front of the new MacBook Air display with the M2 chip at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif., June 6, 2022. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva

I say three things.

First, thematic investing is a relatively long-term venture, and the idea here is not to buy one of these stocks with the intention of reversing it by the close of trading.

Second, Kronerts’ research highlights how thematic investing tends to perform in a range of economic and interest rate contexts. Key Takeaway: Thematic investments tend to outperform the S&P 500 equal-weighted baskets.

And finally, is it really certain that tech stocks will always suck the wind when interest rates rise?

Tech stocks aren’t as linked to interest rates as many investors think,” Emily Rowland, co-chief investment strategist with John Hancock, told Yahoo Finance Live on Friday.

“We’ve been looking at the data and the relationship isn’t really that strong. We’ve seen a correlation lately, but what happens with slower economic growth is that it’s more permanent returns. We want to own companies with stability and earnings stability, we have more cash to deploy on the balance sheet, and you’ll see that in technology companies.”

Happy trading!

