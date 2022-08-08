Tech for good: Startups are making a difference across Africa





Africa has long been touted as the continent with the greatest growth potential for technology and innovation. Many African nations are building their own Silicon Valley equivalents, with tech companies around the world opening offices and expanding into markets across the continent.

In addition to expanding their customer base, these companies are also committed to making a difference that impacts Africa.

Invest in communities and prepare people to become entrepreneurs

Last year, Airbnb announced a three-year commitment to South Africa to address barriers to tourism entrepreneurship and help rebuild a more inclusive and resilient domestic tourism economy. The commitment focuses on infrastructure, training, and investment, with his US$1 million commitment at Airbnbs 2017 Africa to boost community-driven tourism projects, as well as training over 300 hosts in Africa. Based on the Academy.

As part of this effort, Airbnb has announced a partnership with the University of Johannesburg School of Tourism and Hospitality to expand the Airbnb Academy program to at least 1,000 students over the next three years.

Helping develop quality journalists and newsrooms

Over the years, perhaps the world’s largest tech giant, Google has done its fair share for small businesses, content creators and business owners across Africa. And just recently announced that his five South African winners were selected as part of Google’s News Initiative (GNI) Innovation Challenge.

The GNI Innovation Challenge aims to help the journalism industry thrive in the digital age. Their project is one of 34 projects selected from 17 countries to receive $3.2 million in funding. Among the winners were 21 journalists and publishers from his 10 African countries, recognized for their work in promoting diversity, equality and inclusion in the journalism industry. The GNI Innovation Challenge, part of Google’s $300 million effort to help journalism thrive in the digital age, has seen news innovators move forward with many exciting initiatives that demonstrate new ways of thinking .

In South Africa, Huawei’s DigiSchool project, in partnership with telecom operator Rain and educational nonprofit Click Foundation, has used 5G technology to connect more than 100 urban and rural primary schools to the internet. Photo: Supplied/Ventureburn Companies nurture talent from a young age

Huawei South Africa has long been committed to developing ICT talent and finding new ways to leverage technological innovation to drive sustainability, said Vanashree Govender, media and communications manager at Huawei South Africa. increase.

Last year, we launched the Tech4Good global competition as part of our Seeds for the Future talent development program, which provides learners with courses on emerging technologies such as 5G, cloud, AI and IoT. The Tech4Good competition challenges students to think about how technology can be used to address social and environmental problems. Through this program, participants develop their creativity, develop an entrepreneurial spirit and develop a sense of social responsibility. It’s a fun team effort, coached by Huawei experts and world-renowned social impact leaders. “

Huawei also runs Tech4All programs around the world, and Huawei works with partners to connect unconnected communities, empower underserved communities, and protect the planet. is creating real change. In South Africa, Huawei’s DigiSchool project, in partnership with telecom operator Rain and educational non-profit Click Foundation, uses 5G technology to connect more than 100 urban and rural primary schools to the internet.

Build the right skills through access to digital media education

Today, local entrepreneurs in various sectors such as fashion, healthcare, and decoration are proving that they can expand locally and internationally if they have more equal access to the digital marketing ecosystem.

To do it at scale, you also need the skills needed to market online in the markets you want to reach. At the very least, these entrepreneurs should have easy access to people with such skills.

The important thing here is that these are not just basic digital marketing skills, they are the details of marketing on the world’s leading digital advertising platforms such as Twitter, Snapchat and Spotify where people around the world spend most of their time online. It means that it is related to With the right type of message, these platforms are the most effective places to reach new customers across a wide range of markets.

It’s a huge commitment, and recently Aleph’s Ad Dynamo launched a free Digital Ad Expert program for young people in Nigeria and Ghana. A rapidly digitizing economy.

Elyse Estrada, Aleph Group’s global chief marketing office, says it’s entirely possible that someone with the right degree of determination and curiosity can develop these skills on their own, but building them at scale is challenging. is important to have access to more resources.

This is important to ensure that markets such as Ghana and Nigeria are not just growth targets for international companies, but incubators for a new generation of entrepreneurs who can compete on a global level.

make it accessible to everyone

MFS Africa, the continent’s largest omnichannel payment gateway, believes in a world without borders, accessible to all. Their comprehensive digital network links 320 million mobile wallets, enabling cross-border money transfer companies, financial service providers, and merchants worldwide.

Dare Okoudjo, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of MFS Africa, believes interoperability is key to enabling customers of different mobile financial services providers to interact with each other. This can be done by making direct payments from one provider’s mobile money account to another provider’s mobile money account.

To do this, MFS Africa recently acquired Global Technology Partners (GTP), expanding its banking and fintech base, connecting with established card ecosystems such as Visa and Mastercard to enable mobile money. Provided tokenization on spaces.

The ultimate aim is to enable millions of mobile money users across the continent to access the global digital economy and new possibilities. For our partners, these new capabilities enable scalability, security, and new markets and consumers as technological innovation continues to permeate and reshape society.

Aleph has launched a free Digital Ad Expert program for young people in Nigeria and Ghana. The program aims to educate, certify and connect thousands of Africans with the digital skills they need to thrive in a rapidly digitizing economy. Photo: Supplied/Ventureburn Making healthcare education accessible and fun

The idea of ​​using games for positive results is nothing new. We have long known that play improves the cognitive, physical, social and emotional well-being of children and young people (and we are increasingly satisfied that the same is true for all adults). doing). It’s no surprise that educational games followed the rise of personal computers.

We’ve come a long way since the early days of basic math and literacy games. Today, organizations can build bespoke games aimed at producing positive outcomes in many areas of health care, including physical, mental and financial health, says Sea Monster clients at her service. said her manager, Amy Duncan.

It’s also getting easier to blend real-world rewards with perfecting gameplay mechanics. Duncan explains: For example, his one of our own projects was developed to address COVID-19 and vaccine misinformation, where players engage with information and animations in a safe space, learning along the way. make it possible.

Ultimately, we wanted people to be as informed as possible about the virus and (hopefully) vaccinated. ALL GAMEPLAY He knew that if he was rewarded just for doing mechanics and getting vaccinated, at least some of the target audience would be turned off. So we simply made the rewards different. For example, a vaccinated person could enter a contest to win a restaurant voucher, while the equivalent of an unvaccinated user was a voucher of the same value, but with a meal at home. I enjoyed it.

