F|T: The FinTech Times Wealthsimples Growth Stalls, Robinhoods Private Investors Flee





Additionally, Kirk Simpson and Peter Carrescia have collaborated on ideas to disrupt the digital identity space.

Welcome to FinTech Times. This is a weekly newsletter covering the biggest FinTech news around the world. If you want to be the first to read F|T, subscribe using the form at the bottom of this page.

FreshBooks secures a $100 million debt facility from BMO, JP Morgan (BETAKIT).

FreshBooks CEO Don Epperson said the fundraising has reached a critical moment of momentum for FreshBooks. We want to seize global growth opportunities and continue to expand our operations to support more business owners than ever before.

Wealthsimple’s growth stalled in Q2, shareholder IGM reveals after cutting valuation nearly in half (THE GLOBE AND MAIL)

Wealthsimples’ customers (excluding tax services customers) grew just 2% in the second quarter ended June 30 to 1.7 million, according to data released on Friday by its largest shareholder, IGM Financial Inc. The current slowdown came as Wealthsimple slashed its marketing budget and cut headcount for the quarter.

ZayZoon Raises $25.5M to Expand Wage Access Business Across the U.S. (BETAKIT)

Earned wage access is the ability of workers to access on-demand wages that they have already earned. Product growth slowed in Canada. At the same time, startups in the U.S. have signed more partnerships than he has landed in Canada in the past 12 months, as he stepped into a two-day trade fair.

Robinhood lays off 23% of staff as retail investors disappear from platform (THE WALL STREET JOURNAL)

The job cuts are the second round of layoffs at Robinhood, which cut staff by about 9% in April this year. In two rounds, more than 1,000 of his personnel were cut from the company.

Robinhood chief executive Vlad Tenev said in a message posted on the company’s blog that the layoffs would come in parallel with a broader company restructuring.

POWERED BY: RBC Capital MarketsCanadian Private Tech Talks M&A, Talent Shortage, and Cultural Repair

The period of sky-high IPO valuations and venture capital boom may be over for now, but Canadian private tech companies are creating new opportunities for innovation, idea sharing and collaboration.

read more.

Kirk Simpson and Peter Carrescia Team Up to Raise CAD$6.5M for Idea to Disrupt the Digital Identity Space (BETAKIT)

The duo explained that they are still in the early stages and have yet to build a product, but they are focused on accelerating the adoption of decentralized identities. to make it easier and give you more control over how you share digital information.

Coinbase shares surge on deal to offer crypto services to BlackRock customers (Reuters)

The deal, like many companies in the crypto sector, has contributed to the slump in crypto asset prices as investors fled risky assets amid geopolitical turmoil, rising interest rates and fears of an impending economic recession. We provide some positive news for the stricken company.

QuadFi uses AI to make fundraising easier for Canadian newcomers (BETAKIT)

QuadFi claims its credit solution is borderless and does not rely on FICO scores. FICO score measures credit risk scoring. FICO claims to be the widely recognized industry standard for measuring credit risk.

The Modesty of Coinbase (THE NEW YORK TIMES)

In just over a year, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange has transitioned from a triumphant public offering to a crypto winter of cutting costs and downsizing.

Crypto Winter Is Coming, But How Bad Will It Get?

The days of cryptocurrency success stories may seem over. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, is currently trading at a price of around $18,000, last seen in 2020, with prices falling across the market.

Clearco cuts staff by a quarter amid major headwinds (BETAKIT)

Co-founders Michele Romanow and Andrew DSouza informed Clearco employees of the cuts in an email Friday morning. An email shared with BetaKit states:

Global Payments buys EVO for $4 billion to boost B2B segment (REUTERS)

Companies like EVO are working to digitize and streamline B2B payments. B2B payments are typically more complex than business-to-consumer payments, requiring transactions with multiple domestic and international merchants.

Portage Ventures rolls out new late-stage fintech fund aiming to raise up to $1 billion (BETAKIT)

Portage co-founder and CEO Adam Felesky told BetaKit that PCS will invest in securities that combine debt and equity characteristics, without the need for startups to lock in valuations like traditional equity financing. said.

Dubai Buy now, pay later company Tabby raises $150 million in funding (BNN BLOOMBERG)

Companies like Tabby allow customers to purchase products and pay in installments. While fears of inflation and a looming recession are hurting these companies in developed markets, Tubby expects demand to continue to grow in the Gulf countries, where access to credit is scarce. In Saudi Arabia, the Gulf’s largest economy, less than 20% of his population owns a credit card, according to the company, while in the United States he has more than 70%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/ft-the-fintech-times-wealthsimples-growth-stalls-robinhoods-retail-investors-flee/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos