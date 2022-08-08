Japanese tech giant SoftBank posts $23 billion loss in quarter





Losses over the past six months totaled about 5 trillion yen ($37 billion), and the latest loss was the worst quarterly loss since the company was founded, he said.

SoftBank posted a loss of 1.7 trillion yen ($13 billion) in the fiscal year ended March, up from a profit of 4.9 trillion yen a year earlier. Annual sales he increased 10.5% to 6.2 trillion yen ($46 billion).

SoftBank’s portfolio has not been directly exposed to the war in Ukraine, but the company warned that global uncertainty, inflation and rising energy costs are likely to hurt its profitability.

Much of the stock’s plunge has been attributed to falling prices in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, of which SoftBank is a major investor. The yen’s depreciation is also hurting the earnings of Tokyo-based SoftBank, which has to repay its loans in yen.

It was unclear how long the problem would last, Mr Son said, adding it could take months or years due to global instability and inflation.

SoftBank had intended to sell British semiconductor and software design firm Arm to Nvidia, but it fell through earlier this year. SoftBank is currently pledging lucrative future growth in Arm, including an initial public offering, but no date has been announced for its public offering.

SoftBank acquired Arm in 2016. Arm is a leader in Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Cloud, Metaverse and Autonomous Driving. Its semiconductor designs are widely licensed and used in virtually all smartphones, most tablets and digital TVs. Such technology is considered the key to self-driving cars.

Arm remains a bit positive for SoftBank, but Son said he’s not going to be tight-lipped about the overwhelmingly disastrous results of recent quarters.

A drop in stock prices might look like a bargain buying opportunity, but Son said SoftBank was adamant about holding back on new investments, cutting costs and headcount, and instead cutting back on the more than 470 companies it already invested in. We promised to focus on businesses. About artificial intelligence.

It did not disclose how many people were cut.

SoftBank also owns stakes in SoftBank mobile carrier, Yahoo web service provider and car rental company Didi, which has struggled with a regulatory crackdown in China. SoftBank also has a fund that includes other global investors called the Vision Fund.

Son stressed that he still believes in the possibility of investing in the Vision Fund.

We believe this will be a source of great wealth in the future,” he said. But until that happens, we won’t really know for sure.

He said some companies are exciting and could benefit humanity, but reckless pursuit of their dreams sometimes risks annihilation.

And we must avoid annihilation at all costs, Song said.

