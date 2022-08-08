Google sues Sonos again for patent infringement – ​​TechCrunch





Google is (again) suing Sonos for patent infringement in what appears to be a never-ending legal battle between the two tech companies. Two new lawsuits filed Monday center around various patents related to keyword detection, claims using “technology invented by Google,” and determining which speaker in a group responds to a keyword. was broken.

Both of these lawsuits were filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, according to a Bloomberg Law posting. According to the report, Google accuses his Sonos products (including Sonos One, Arc, Beam, Move and Roam) of violating seven of his patents.

Rather than compete on the basis of innovation and product quality, Sonos decided to compete in court and launched an aggressive and misleading campaign against our products at the expense of our mutual customers. did. Google spokesperson Jos Castaeda said in a statement to TechCrunch that while he prefers innovation to litigation, their actions defend our technology and challenge Sonos’ continued patent infringement. He said he had no choice.

The search giant also plans to file these complaints with the US International Trade Commission soon, Castaeda added. The company will ask the Commission to ban the importation of products found to infringe the above patents.

The search giant’s lawsuit, seen by TechCrunch, covers the recently introduced Sonos voice assistant, and Google says it will “enable voice assistant technology to improve the efficiency, reliability and durability of voice-controlled and battery-powered devices.” We have a patent that allows and Sonos is using them without permission.

“For example, Sonos recently introduced the Sonos Voice Control feature to use wake words to control products in a power efficient manner and to manage battery charging of products using technology invented by Google. did,” the company said.

Google and Sonos have been at odds for some time over technology patents for wireless speakers. The latter scored a big win earlier this year when the US Trade Commission announced that Google had infringed patents related to casting and group speaker controls. The Mountain View-based company had to remove some features from its product, such as single-group volume controls for speaker sets.

Last week, a California judge ruled in Google’s favor by revoking Sonos’ patent related to transferring track playback cues from one speaker to another.

We have reached out to Sonos and will update the story with comments as soon as we hear back.

