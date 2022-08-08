Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Leaked: Specs, Expected Price and Details





Samsung is set to dominate the foldable mainstream with the announcement of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at the Samsung Unpacked event on August 10th. The first real hands-on photos of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 have leaked out before the official announcement.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is speculated to come in three colors. It’s likely to display a rugged design with a brighter look, smoother performance, and faster charging without increasing cost.

READ ALSO | India likely to sell 1 million foldable smartphones by 2026, data shows

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 event

The Samsung Unpacked event on August 10th will hopefully unveil the latest Galaxy Foldable, the new Galaxy Watch, and a few other products.From the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to the Samsung Galaxy. Many products are in the spotlight, up until the Z Fold 4. CEO Tae Moon Roh confirmed the rumors and said foldable phones will be the main focus of Galaxy Unpacked.Samsung foldable phones Because we want to bring the idea of ​​​​to the mainstream.

Fierce competitor Motorola was also planning a Motorola Razr 2022 ahead of Samsung Unpacked, but Samsung’s event could have interested more people. As a result, Motorola canceled the event, leaving only Samsung to grab the attention of tech enthusiasts.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 expected price

Both Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones have been unofficially declared to come in two storage variants. .

These are speculative prices, so there may be slight differences, and we’ll only know after the device’s official launch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs and details

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has two displays, internal and external. The interior display features a 7.6-inch touchscreen QXGA+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate for powerful visuals. The exterior display features a 6.2 inch HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate for the best visual experience.

Equipped with 12 GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, and a 4400 mAh battery paired with variable storage capacity from 128 GB to 1 TB for a range of usability. The triple rear camera features a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra wide angle lens and a 10MP telephoto lens for clicking landscape shots. Additionally, the dual front camera module with a 10 MP external camera and a 4 MP under-display camera provides decent image results.

Where can I watch the Samsung Unpacked event?

The Samsung Unpacked 2022 event is scheduled for August 10th at 9am ET. Therefore, you should watch it at 6:30 PM India Standard Time.

Regularly updated with dedicated social media handles, live streaming can be seen on the company’s official website and Samsung’s Youtube channel.

