Big Discounts on iPhone 12 & iPhone 13 in Amazon Freedom Sale: Offer Details





E-commerce giant Amazon is back with a Great Freedom Festive Sale ahead of the holiday season. Amazon has slashed the prices of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, offering these premium his smartphones at deep discounts.

Both phones have similar specs. However, the iPhone 13 model gets a slight upgrade in features, rear design, and is powered by his powerful A15 Bionic CPU. Here are the details of the best offers on both devices:

During the Great Freedom Festive Sale, the iPhone 12 (128 GB storage variant) is priced at Rs. 60,900 instead of rupees. 69,900, available in white and purple colors. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 is priced at Rs. 68,900 instead of Rs. 79,900. The upgraded 13-series phones are available in blue, green, black, white, red, and pink colors.

Interestingly, the e-commerce giant is running promotions to reduce the current prices of these phones. Users can also exchange old Android and iOS mobiles up to Rs. 12,750.

Both smartphones feature 6.1-inch OLED displays with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The specifications of these devices are almost identical.

The Apple iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic SoC and has a 6.1-inch OLED screen display. Supports cinematic mode for 1080p shallow depth video recording at 30fps. The handset also features Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 6 technology.

The iPhone 13 outperforms the iPhone 12 in several areas. But the iPhone 12 offers great performance at a low cost. According to Geekbench benchmark evidence, the iPhone 12 scored 1,572 and 3,865 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 and iPad Pro scored 1,739 and 4,702 points respectively.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 leak frequency has surfaced. Apple hasn’t announced a release date, but the new iPhone 14 series is likely to be announced this September. It’s rumored to offer four phones, the iPhone 14 Max, which is speculated to replace the iPhones in the series.

