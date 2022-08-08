Apex Legends Season 14 Release Time and an explanation of everything coming to Hunter





Apex Legends Season 14 appears under the Hunter theme. A new legend is also in the works.

As always, each new Apex Legends season brings new Legends and Battle Passes, offers Apex Packs, XP boosts, skins to unlock, and a revamped Ranked Mode.

This page outlines when Apex Legends Season 14 will release and everything you have to look forward to during the Hunter.

Apex Legends Season 14 Hunter Release Time, Date

Apex Legends Season 14 Hunter release date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Developer Respawn hasn’t given a specific timing as to when Season 14 will begin, but it’s been consistent for the last few seasons, so when it comes to Apex Legends Season 14 release timing, it’s likely the same here. is expected to be

UK: 6pm BST Europe: 7pm CEST East Coast US: 1pm EDT US West Coast: 10am PDT

Please be prepared for last minute changes or setbacks from the developers and if the server reaches capacity during launch. This is an online game. These things happen.

A new legend, the Vantage. What’s New in Apex Legends Season 14 Hunters?

A new legend joined the roster after Newcastle’s release last season.

Enter Vantage, a new Sniper, who joins the roster with an ultimate that’s a little different than other Legends. This is called the Sniper’s Mark, and is a sniper rifle that can be used at any time without needing to be fully charged as long as it has ammo.

Deals 50 damage per hit, but marks enemies with a glowing red effect. Subsequent hits from Vantage’s sniper will cause him to deal 100 damage, and attacking marked enemies also grants teammates bonus his damage.

Apex Legends Season 14 will also see an overhaul of King’s Canyon. Updated with improved lighting and a more vibrant skybox. There’s also a new his POI (Point of Interest) called Relic, featuring a series of winding areas filled with buildings and sand. This is intended to facilitate one-on-one skirmishes and deter third-party ambushes from occurring.

Players can expect a rebalanced distribution of loot across POIs, an increase in the number of loot (said to match the amount seen on Olympus), and improved loot quality.

For more information on the Season 14 Kings Canyon overhaul, check out Respawn’s latest blog post. Here are the main changes:

A new raised walkway to help players navigate between the destroyed bridge and the River Center. Added 2 stairs and his 2 ziplines to allow a non-moving Legend to access Repulsor’s Wall. Added 1 vertical zipline to allow non-moving Legends to access the artillery wall. Added two vertical ziplines to give players access to swamp trails. Swamps new explosive hold. Removed many trees in the forest to improve visibility. Removed 2 of his 3 charge towers on the condenser. Removed 5 jump towers in areas that would benefit from slower rotation. Fixed many bugs and bad end circles.

Apex Legends Season 14 is here! Our other guides include descriptions of heirloom shards and a huge list of Apex Legends tips and tricks.

Here’s what you can expect as part of Apex Legends Season 14 Hunters:

New Legends: Vantage Tactical Ability: Echo Relocation Passive Ability: Spotter’s Lens Ultimate Ability: Sniper’s Mark Kings Canyon map updates, introduction of Point of Interest relics, changes to containment, cage, and hillside. Hunter’s Battle Pass including rewards like Apex Packs, XP boosts, skins, and more New Ranked Seasons and revamp New level cap increased from current cap of 500, allowing players to earn an additional 345 Apex Packs through account progression Become.

Enjoy Season 14!

