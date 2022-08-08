SoftBank reports biggest ever loss as tech stocks plummet to Earth





SoftBank Group Corp. reported a record net loss of ¥3.16 trillion ($23.4 billion). That’s as the sell-off in global technology stocks continues to hurt the Vision Fund’s investment portfolio.

The Vision Fund segment posted a loss of 2.33 trillion yen for the three months ended June 30. Softbank also posted a foreign exchange loss of 820 billion yen due to the weak yen.

Global stocks continued to fall in the June quarter, hurting valuations of SoftBank’s major public companies such as Uber Technologies Inc. and Coupang Inc. The Nasdaq 100, a barometer of tech giants, fell 22% over the period, beating its worst performance since the 2008 global financial crisis. For founder Masayoshi Son, this was the biggest setback since he repositioned the company to focus on investing in technology.

The loss is the largest in the company’s history and is being taken very seriously, Son said at a post-earnings press conference.

Of the lessons learned from this experience, Son said:

The world’s largest technology fund holds significant stakes in hundreds of privately held technology start-ups. But valuations of low-tech companies are drying up SoftBank’s ability to turn listings of its portfolio companies into liquidity to ignite even bigger bets.

According to SoftBank, the Vision Fund losses include Coupang’s 293.4 billion yen, SenseTime Group Ltd.’s 235.9 billion yen and DoorDash Inc.’s 220.7 billion yen.

Son said the Vision Fund would have to scale back after the loss. Rajeev, who has been the head of his Vision fund for many years, plans to step away from most of his responsibilities and launch his own investment fund.

As for the SoftBank Vision Fund, Son said he knew he had to cut operating costs significantly. Our vision remains the same, and so do our beliefs. But we know we need to reduce operating costs, including personnel. New investments need to be more selective.

SoftBank said the fair values ​​of its still-private companies have fallen broadly due to poor performance, recent funding rounds and the decline in the value of comparable public companies. Shares of TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance Ltd. have fallen more than 25% since last year in private markets, while the valuation of Swedish buy-now-pay-rate firm Klarna Bank AB has dropped following a recent funding round. down 85% compared to June 2021. reported by Bloomberg News.

Valuations will probably get worse before they get better, says Kirk Boodry of Redex Research, published in Smartkarma.

SoftBank and Son are now waiting for a crash in chip-related stocks to profit from their $32 billion IPO of chip design arm Arm Ltd. The Japanese billionaire said he was eyeing the biggest offering ever for a chip company.

Despite a series of aggressive buyback programs, SoftBank’s own stock is close to the level it was five years ago before the launch of the Vision Fund. Most recently, he announced a ¥1 trillion share buyback program by September. This, combined with expectations that the company may launch another buyback program later this year, has pushed the company’s stock up about 5% this year.

My son is taking defensive measures. He signed forward contracts related to Alibaba Group Holding Limited to raise $10.5 billion, and since July 1, has signed forward contracts to raise $6.8 billion.

SoftBank says such measures have resulted in a significant improvement in its loan-value ratio, a key metric Son tracks.

The company also withdrew from its holding in Uber Technologies Inc.

SoftBank is also grappling with the resignation of more and more senior executives at the Japanese conglomerate, putting more responsibility on the shoulders of founder Sons amid an increasingly grim outlook. Executive Officer Marcelo Claure stepped down earlier this year, while former Chief Strategy Officer Katsunori Sago stepped down in 2021.

