



Koch Films Managing Director Stefan Kapelari talks about plans for the German media company to expand internationally and launch production following last week’s rebranding as Plaion Pictures.

Koch Films has evolved from a sales organization operating primarily in German-speaking Europe into an international film company. Kapelari said the new brand, Plaion Pictures, represents our international ambitions and ambitions.

These plans include expansion into new film markets such as the UK, France and Spain, as well as the possibility of developing its own IP.

Koch Media (now Plaion), the parent company of Koch Films, became part of the Swedish Embracer Group in 2018. The company has more than 2500 of his employees worldwide and is active in the licensing and marketing of games, mechanization and movies. Home entertainment distribution partner of Studiocanal in Germany and Paramount in Italy.

Capellari told the screen that the name Koch was no longer the right look.

Capellari emphasized Prions’ continued commitment to theatrical release as well as driving the creation of its own IP.

We think of ourselves as a full-fledged distribution company, and theatrical releases will be an important part of our business, he commented. A little more done than ever before is definitely going into production and owning the IP.

We are very much supported by our parent company to expand into development [our] Own IP. In fact, it’s the same strategy that the game he publisher employs, he continues Kapelari.

Recent pryon pick-ups on the film side include the decision to leave Park Chan-wook, who won Best Director at Cannes, and Hirokazu Kore-eda Broker, who won Best Actor at Cannes.

Interestingly, Prion is looking to expand into new markets. Capellari has not discounted the possibility of Koch stepping up his film-based activities in the UK, where he briefly entered UK distribution in 2013, or launching new operations in France and Spain.

Capellari commented that he did indeed have hopes and plans to return to the UK, but said it was too early to officially announce anything.

He added that in some of these countries, it already has good subsidiaries in the gaming sector, so having its own set-up is already an advantage in entering these markets.

Prion is also trying to push out the Anim Arm. It’s something I feel very close to in the gaming industry as well. We’re thinking a little bit about synergies in transmedia, an area that’s really looking for tangible opportunities.

Also, Prion has not ruled out investing in or acquiring other production companies.

Capellari says international expansion is a very important part of the strategy.

Kapelari also confirmed that Stuttgart-based international distribution company Sola Media, which was acquired by Koch in 2020, will retain its name.

Sola Media, which specializes in children’s and family films, has also become more active in production. Sola Media will keep its name and maintain its market position. Capellari said the company will continue to focus on family entertainment and animation.

All of Koch’s activities are now under the umbrella of Prion Pictures, but the managing director admits that he has yet to fully decide how the various brands will currently be styled. These include the Japanese anime series channel aniverse, the SVOD channel Moviedome, and his SVOD channel Superfresh on Amazon Prime. He also owns Spotfilm Networx, which operates Netzkino, his leading AVOD streaming platform in Germany.

Koch Media Italy becomes Plaion SIL.

Plaion recently confirmed that they are co-producing a children’s film, Ponyherz, to be distributed by Sola Media.

