99% of Netflix subscribers have never tried a game





As Netflix continues to build its portfolio of games, streamers interact with less than 1% of their subscribers on a daily basis. According to data obtained by CNBC from his app tracking group, Apptopia, Netflix games averaged 1.7 million daily users for him, while Netflix’s global subscriber base is 221 million. is.

Apptopia found that Netflix games have been downloaded a total of 23.3 million times since Netflix announced its foray into mobile gaming in November 2021. The streamer started out with just five games and has since expanded to over 20 titles including his games. Based on the Exploding Kittens card game, his Hextech Mayhem from the League of Legends spin-off, and the strategy title Into the Breach. Netflix is ​​also planning to add games based on the original series The Queen’s Gambit.

Netflix wants to double its current game offering to 50 titles by the end of 2022, and has acquired three indie game studios to reach this goal. According to previous reports, Netflix’s game downloads have slowly increased in the (almost) year since the game was available.

Apptopia recorded a total of 8 million game downloads in January, and in June, the total number of downloads reached 13 million, according to data from analytics firm Sensor Tower. Subscribers on Android devices can access and download the game for free through the Netflix app or the Google Play store, but Apple’s regulations require Netflix to direct Apple device users to the App Store for download. .

Netflix reported losing subscribers in April for the first time in over a decade, losing another 1.3 million worldwide between May and the end of June. Game streamer collections could play an increasingly important role as Netflix finds ways to reverse subscriber declines and make more money from those subscribers beyond price hikes on existing video services. Netflix already plans to roll out an ad-supported layer by the end of the year, and is also exploring ways to crack down on password sharing.

Disclosure: The Verge recently produced a series for Netflix.

