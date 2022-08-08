Focus Mode on iPhone is a near-perfect vacation detox tool.





Two Fridays ago, just before I left for my weeklong vacation to Florida, I did my pre-trip digital routine. With a palm tree emoji, he set his Slack status as on vacation and paused notifications until further notice. I turned on autoresponders in Gmail. I removed apps from my phone that only distracted me from poolside bliss.

The last thing I did was pick up my iPhone and create a new focus mode. For those of you who don’t know, Focus is a new iOS feature designed to let you quickly switch your phone from one context to another. You can shut down your work apps for the weekend, turn off notifications while you’re reading or going to bed, or set notifications only for new emails between 9am and 5pm. It’s really just an extension of Do Not Disturb, but it gives you more specific control and allows you to have different settings for different situations.

My new focus mode was called Vacation Mode. Our goal was simple. I wanted people who needed me to be able to contact me and be alerted if someone stole my credit card or my house caught fire. In that short, I wanted to silence my phone and leave me alone. And ideally, I wanted it to be as aggressively unusable as possible.

Unfortunately, the reality of Focus is far from this idea. The only thing you can really control is notifications. You can choose specific people to receive calls and messages, and specific apps to light up your phone. this is a good idea. That’s too much work. You’ll have to manually scroll through all your contacts, then alphabetically through all your apps, and select the contacts you want to exclude from Focus lockdown. (The app offers some AI-powered suggestions in the app picker, but I’ve found it basically useless. No, it’s a phone. I don’t want calendar notifications in vacation mode.)

Here’s where I ended up: I’ve allowed calls from all contacts and added Messages, Reminders, WhatsApp, Home, and Banking apps to the list of allowed apps. This is because, at least in my experience, there is nothing remotely time dependent about the Time Sensitive notifications you receive. I also turned off all notification badges. It wasn’t the perfect setup, but it meant I got all the texts and calls from people I knew, and being warned about anything important.

Turning on vacation mode significantly reduced my phone buzzing and lighting up over the course of a week. It was great and didn’t miss anything I actually cared about. But does focus mode block all these notifications? They were just grouped together on my lock screen with one small swipe. So every time I picked up my phone, I found myself being attacked by them anyway. did. All news alerts and Slack updates, non-essential email alerts reappear, and then you’re good to go. Let’s take a quick look at TikTok.

There is this underlying tension that makes it hard to get focus right. Apple knows that showing you a lot of things you don’t want is less of a problem than not showing you the really important things you need to see. As a result, this feature is permanently pinned where it requires careful attention. But if Apple really wants to help users take control of their phones, Focus needs to be more aggressive. Most of the tools for that already exist. Focus should be integrated with Screen Time. This will allow me to only use Twitter for 5 minutes a day while Im in vacation mode instead of having to change the settings individually. Instead of just hiding notifications, Focus should stop them completely, as if Id had gone to the notifications settings page and toggled them off. Focus mode currently allows you to hide an entire page of the home screen, but you want to be able to hide specific apps and widgets, or rearrange them as soon as focus is on. You don’t just want to hide a little distraction in your phone while on vacation. All these should be part of a whole, not separate from each other. And they shouldn’t feel like the current Rube Goldberg machine.

iOS 16 has significantly improved focus modes, including within apps.Image: Apple

The good news is that this appears to be Apple’s goal. For example, iOS 16 will allow you to set different lock screens for different focus modes, and work is being done to improve both the setup process and the recommendations you get along the way. Instead of opting in, the new software also allows you to opt out, so instead of saying only these 6 apps can contact me, I can say all of these 6 apps can contact me. This makes it easy to get started with Focus Mode.

But the real key to Focus’ future is the new Focus filter API. This allows developers to change their apps depending on what settings they have enabled or tweaked in Focus mode. With iOS 16, we’ve tweaked Vacation Mode so you can hide work events in the Calendar app or mute work emails in Mail, but still receive what’s sent to your personal account. increase. Apple uses focus filters to allow users to hide specific accounts, turn off in-app alerts, and completely change app layouts based on user behavior. I suggest that to the developers. (For example, you could imagine a navigation or music app that instantly changes its look when you turn on driving focus mode.) Basically, if an app can show different content based on context, Apple’s Teja Kondapalli says Here’s what the developers say: At his WWDC session in June, we may be able to use focus filters to improve the user experience.

Developers are adding Focus features, but why use them?

Sounds good. In maybe a year, you’ll turn on vacation mode, automatically changing your status in Slack, automatically kicking off autoresponders, and banishing all but the really important notifications. However, he has two problems with this strategy. First, it assumes that developers are willing to create less attractive versions of their apps to encourage you to pick up notifications, badges, and mobile phones. it won’t happen. Second, it puts all the work in the hands of the user. You must configure the focus filter for each app individually.

Ultimately, though, it’s a good idea to do some work to set some focus modes. I have several of them now, including one that automatically turns on every time I open the Kindle app, so I’m not distracted by notifications when I’m reading. , is too complicated to use, but it’s a step in the right direction to really being in control of your phone. And I might just leave it at that.

