Less than 1% of Netflix subscribers want to play mobile games TechCrunch





Netflix’s mobile gaming venture looks like a failure as it struggles to keep consumers subscribed to its streaming service. CNBC reports that in total he has 23.3 million downloads of his Netflix games, and on average he has 1.7 million daily users, according to his Apptopia, an app analytics firm. This means that less than 1% of the streaming giant’s subscriber base of about 221 million subscribers are interested in Netflix’s games.

Netflix told TechCrunch that it doesn’t disclose player numbers. However, Apptopias’ report can reveal just how unpopular its gaming service is.

In comparison, major mobile games such as Subway Surfers, Roblox, and Among Us have each been downloaded over 100 million times, according to Apptopia. Netflix still has a long way to go to reach this level of popularity.

Netflix recently lost nearly a million subscribers, so it’s not hard to see why the company would want to invest in more games. Netflix Games will launch in his 2021 and now through the Netflix mobile app he offers over 25 games. The company plans to double its catalog and release more than 50 games by the end of 2022.

Netflix has not disclosed development costs for its mobile games division, but has acquired three game studios: Boss Fight Entertainment, Night School Studio and Next Games. As TechCrunch previously reported, the Next Games acquisition cost the streamer about $72 million.

In July, Netflix announced three new games, including award-winning titles Into the Breach and Before Your Eyes. Its catalog also includes various games related to popular Netflix shows such as Stranger Things, Queens Gambit, Shadow and Bone, and Too Hot to. deal. If Netflix continues to explore ways to leverage its own IP for new games, that approach could attract more subscribers.

However, a show that’s been out for a while and doesn’t have a solid fanbase won’t fare as well as a game based on a “hot” series like Stranger Things, for example. When it premiered, two Netflix games based on the show — Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game — saw a surge in downloads, Apptopia told TechCrunch.

To play Netflix’s mobile games, subscribers can find it for free in the dedicated games line of the streaming app. Players are redirected to download separate apps for each game. Once downloaded, only Netflix subscribers will be able to play games available on Android and iOS devices.

