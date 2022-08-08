Sennheiser Announces Fantastic New Pair of Momentum Wireless Headphones





The new Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless is a dramatic departure from its predecessor… [+] Momentum generation. This change greatly improved the sound and made it even more comfortable.

sennheiser

It’s been a while since Sennheiser refreshed its iconic and successful Momentum line of headphones. The company licenses its consumer products to his Sonova AG, and the new Momentum 4 Wireless headphones are the result of this new collaboration. The new style is a big departure from the retro look of his previous Momentum series.

The Momentum 4 wireless headphones are designed with two important goals.

The new styling of the Momentum 4 Wireless sets it apart from the round earcups and vintage look of older style Momentum headphones. This was carefully decided by Sennheiser after extensive customer research. Sennheisers’ customers wanted a discreet design with a less retro look. This was perfect for Sennheiser. The company’s audio engineers struggled with the original Momentum headphones because the round shape wasn’t optimal for the best placement of his noise-cancelling his mic.

The headband of the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless has a notch cut for greater comfort… [+] When contacting the sensitive vertices of the wearer’s skull.

sennheiser

So let’s take a look at what’s new in the Momentum 4 Wireless and why these are serious challengers to market leaders Sony and Bose. It features wide ear pads made of synthetic leather. These headphones are just as comfortable as his WH-1000xm4 noise-cancelling headphones from Sony.

The top of the headband is covered with durable textile. At the same time, the underside of the headband is heavily padded and covered in cooling silicone, with a notch cut from the center where the headband rests on the top of the wearer’s skull. You can comfortably wear the headphones for the equivalent of an hour flight.

The Momentum 4 Wireless only has one physical button, and that’s the power button on the right earcup to turn the headphones on. A five-section LED battery indicator next to the switch shows the remaining battery power. A fully charged built-in lithium-ion battery gives you up to 60 hours of playback with noise cancellation. A 10-minute quick burst charge gives you up to 6 hours of playtime.

Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 Wireless ANC headphones feature touchpad controls and… [+] with gestures and swipes.

sennheiser

The right earcup has a touchpad that lets you control the headphone’s main features with a swipe of your finger. For example, sliding your finger up and down on the touchpad adjusts the volume level. Swipe forward or backward horizontally to skip to the next track or repeat the previous track. If there is an incoming call, swipe sideways to answer the call, and swipe back to end the call. The whole process is very intuitive and takes just a few minutes of practice to get used to.

A single press on the touchpad instantly pauses the music, but there’s also an auto-pause feature that can be turned on via the Sennheisers Smart Control app. Auto-pause stops the music as soon as the headphones are removed from the listener’s head. The headphones go into sleep mode after 15 minutes of inactivity and can be awakened with a single touch on the touchpad.

Momentum 4 Wireless features hybrid noise cancellation with 6 or more microphones to sample unwanted sounds. The mic is specially positioned to pick up external sounds and sample how well those sounds reach inside the ear cups. These feedforward and feedback ANC functions are very efficient in canceling noise. Additionally, the ANC mic’s wind feature allows you to use ANC mode even in windy conditions.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless comes with a hard zippered case and leads for charging and wired connectivity. [+] listening.

sennheiser

A double tap on the touchpad turns on the ANC function, and a two-finger pinch gesture adjusts the amount of noise cancellation. Alternatively, you can turn on the Adaptive ANC feature. This automatically adjusts the amount of ANC applied depending on how much noise you want to cancel. It’s the best setting and I tend to leave it at that.

The ANC circuitry that Sennheiser used in the Momentum 4 Wireless is excellent. You can use the best ANC headphones that Sony and Bose have to offer. Noise can be canceled without compromising sound quality, and you won’t feel like you’ve been punched in the ears. While he hasn’t tried the Momentum 4 Wireless in flight, we can imagine it being very effective at eliminating jet engine drones.

When it comes to sound quality, Sennheiser has developed a 42mm dynamic transducer manufactured in a state-of-the-art factory in Ireland. The transducer has beautifully articulated bass, perfectly pitched midrange and silky smooth highs. Five minutes of listening and you’ll fall in love with the sound the Momentum 4 Wireless produces.

Some will miss the old retro look of the previous Momentum Wireless… [+] Headphones, but the new shape and style are incredibly comfortable to wear.

sennheiser

The sound is not unpleasant or tiring, and long listening sessions are an absolute pleasure. Even better, Momentum 4 Wireless supports Qualcoms latest aptX Adaptive audio codec with aptX, AAC and SBC. Unlike the Sony WH-1000xM4, there is no LDAC support, but it may be added in a future firmware update.

The Sennheisers Smart Control app offers endless customization possibilities with Momentum 4 Wireless, including a manual 5-band graphic equalizer. Alternatively, the Sound Personalization feature offers a series of Her A/B comparisons, allowing listeners to create a personalized Her EQ profile that perfectly matches their hearing.

Like all wireless headphones, the Momentum 4 Wireless are compatible with call capabilities and voice assistants. Plus, two digital beamforming mics placed on each earcup make your calls sound incredibly natural. The mic also has an automatic wind suppression feature to ensure that the user’s voice is heard properly even when calling outdoors in less-than-ideal conditions.

The Momentum 4 wireless headphones easily expand to fit almost any size head and ear. [+] The cup rotates freely resulting in a good passive acoustic seal.

sennheiser

The Smart Control app provides an adjustable amount of sidetone so you can hear yourself when you’re on a call, and a unique digital signal process improves your call with the Comfort Call feature. This new feature makes incoming phone calls sound more like a stereo signal instead of sounding like they originated from the middle of your head. This reduces fatigue and allows for a more natural call.

Finally, for those who prefer to listen using a wired connection, Sennheiser offers a regular 3.5mm stereo cable, and you can even use a USB-C cable with Android phones, computers, and more. Yes, and it’s nice to be able to extend the frequency range of these headphones even further.

Verdict: The new Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless is a huge success. Some users will be sad that the old retro Momentum style is gone, but the new shape of these headphones means they’re much more effective at canceling noise. Most of the codecs you need are provided. Audio is pitch perfect and infinitely customizable with EQ and sound personalization. If you want new wireless noise-cancelling headphones, look no further than the Momentum 4 Wireless. These headphones offer serious competition from Sony’s well-regarded WH-1000xM4 and Bose QuietComfort 45. The comfort level is great and the sound is impeccable. I strongly recommend it.

Pricing and Availability: The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless will be available for pre-order on August 9th, 2022 and will begin shipping on August 23rd. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones are priced at $349.95 / $299.99 / $349.90.

For more information: www.sennheiser.com and www.sennheiser-hearing.com

Technical specifications:

Wearing Style: Headband Stereo Headphone Ear Coupling: Around the Ear, Circumaural Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 Compliant, Class 1, 10mW (max) Supported Profiles: A2DP, AVRCP, HFP Supported Codecs: SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX Adaptive Speakers Principle: Dynamic Speaker Diameter: 42mm Frequency Range: 6Hz ~ 22kHz Speaker Sensitivity: 106dB SPL (1kHz / 0 dB FS) Speaker THD: <0.3% (1kHz / 100dB SPL) Speaker Impedance: Active 470 / Passive 60 Active Noise Cancellation: Hybrid Adaptive ANC Microphone Principle: MEMS Microphone Frequency Range: 50Hz ~ 10kHz. Mic Pickup Pattern: Two mics per side, beamforming for noise reduction. Battery life: Up to 60 hours of music playtime with Bluetooth and ANC. Charging time: 2 hours for full charge. Battery: Li-Ion 700mAh. Power supply: 5V, 800mA. Weight: 293g.

