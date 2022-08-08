Battery percentage is finally back in iOS 16 and its horrible





Apple today released iOS 16 Beta 5, bringing the long-awaited return of battery percentage to the status bar. Unfortunately, it’s ugly as hell and unreadable to boot.

Previously, the battery percentage was displayed to the left of the battery icon. However, Apple removed it from the iPhone X because there wasn’t enough space to stuff it in thanks to the notch. Currently, to see the battery percentage, you have to swipe down to go to Control Center. In iOS 16, Apple fixed this issue by displaying a graphic inside the battery icon.

(If you updated to the latest version beta and still don’t see it, it’s because it’s not enabled by default. To turn it on,[設定]of[バッテリー]go to the menu,[バッテリーの割合]The toggle should be on. The option also doesn’t seem to be available for the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 mini. This may change in future beta releases, but is discontinued for now. )

It looks like an eyesore like we saw on phones circa 2011. From a distance it looks like a sports jersey number, not in a good way. My biggest problem is that this new battery percentage number also has functional issues.

The number is displayed inside the battery icon, so it should always appear fully charged for readability. So even though the phone has only 10% battery left, the icon itself still looks full. It certainly shorted my brain in the few hours I had this feature on. A full battery icon that says 55? It just messes with the visual cues we’re used to.

The overall purpose of the battery icon is to provide a quick, at-a-glance understanding of how much battery is left. Unfortunately, full batteries and tiny numbers aren’t easy on the eyes, especially if you already have poor eyesight. It doesn’t help that the status bar is always hard to read if you happen to be using a light background. Of course, not everyone has this problem. If your eyesight is 20/20, it probably won’t bother you much. I happen to have severe astigmatism and myopia, and I have several focus mode lock screens with bright backgrounds. I don’t know how many times he misread the 50% battery number as 5G.

This is not good. I can’t read this at all. Screenshot: Victoria Song / The Verge

Compare all of this to the battery draining icon. Icons without numbers don’t tell you exactly how much battery you have left, but they give you an easy rough idea. An intuitive design that requires no explanation. A small consolation, but at least the battery icon changes color when you enable low power mode or plug in your phone. is displayed. (When charging, the battery icon and numbers get bigger so they’re easier to read. Why not do this in normal mode too?!)

It feels like Apple intentionally imposed this on us. The company is known for its meticulous attention to product design, whether the changes are what people want or not. (RIP headphone jack.) Apple has determined that the iPhone X does not need to show the battery percentage in the status bar. It has provided what I consider to be a satisfactory solution in Control Center. But we all clamored for Apple to restore the battery percentage in the top right corner of the phone and this has come true.

I might go back to turning off the battery percentage. After all, the draining battery icon works in most situations. And the next time your battery is dangerously close to zero, swipe down to reveal Control Center and sigh as you lament what will happen.

