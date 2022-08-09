How hash-based Safe Browsing works in Google Chrome





By Rohit Bhatia, Mollie Bates, Google Chrome Security

There are various threats that users face while browsing the web. A user can be tricked into sharing sensitive information, such as passwords, with misleading or fake her websites. This is also called phishing. They can also be tricked into installing malicious software, called malware, on their machines. Malware can also collect personal data and demand a ransom. Google Chrome (hereafter referred to as Chrome) helps users protect themselves from such threats on the Internet. When a Chrome user browses her web with Safe Browsing protection, Chrome uses Google’s Safe Browsing service to identify and defend against various threats.

Safe Browsing works in different ways depending on your settings. In the most common case, Chrome uses the Safe Browsing service’s privacy-aware update API (application programming interface). This API was developed with your privacy in mind and allows Google to retrieve as little information as possible about your browsing history. If a user has opted in to ‘better protection’ (explained in a previous post) or ‘better search and browsing’, Chrome will only share limited additional data with Safe Browsing to further protect the user. Improve.

This post describes how Chrome implements the Update API, provides good pointers to technical implementations, and details about privacy-conscious aspects of the Update API. This helps users understand how Safe Browsing protects them, and helps interested developers browse and understand the implementation. In a future post, we will cover the APIs used for enhanced protection users.

threats on the internet

When a user navigates to a web page on the internet, the browser fetches objects hosted on the internet. These objects include web page structure (HTML), styling (CSS), dynamic behavior in the browser (Javascript), images, downloads initiated by navigation, and other web pages embedded in the main web page. It is included. These objects, also called resources, have web addresses called Uniform Resource Locators (URLs). Additionally, URLs may redirect to other URLs on load. Each of these URLs can host threats such as phishing websites, malware, unwanted downloads, malicious software, and unfair billing practices. Chrome with Safe Browsing checks every URL, redirect, or included resource to identify such threats and protect you.

safe browsing list

Safe Browsing provides a list of each threat that protects you on the Internet. You can see the full catalog of lists used by Chrome by visiting chrome://safe-browsing/#tab-db-manager on desktop platforms.

The list does not include all unsafe web addresses, also known as URLs. Keeping them all in the device’s limited memory is very expensive. Instead, it maps very long URLs to unique fixed-size strings via a cryptographic hash function (SHA-256). This well-defined, fixed-size string, called a hash, allows lists to be efficiently stored in limited memory. The Update API only handles URLs in the form of hashes, also referred to as hash-based APIs in this post.

Furthermore, the list doesn’t store the entire hash either. Instead, hash prefixes are included unless the data is not shared with Google and the list is small. The original hash is called the full hash, and the hash prefix is ​​called the partial hash.

The list is updated following the request frequency section of the update API. Also, Chrome follows a backoff mode if the response fails. These updates occur approximately every 30 minutes, subject to the minimum latency set by the server in list update responses.

If you are interested in viewing the associated source code, please see:

The source code GetListInfos() contains all the lists along with the threat types involved, the platforms they are used on, and the filenames on disk. HashPrefixMap shows how the list is stored and maintained. They are grouped by prefix size and added together to allow quick binary search-based searches.How does hash-based URL lookup work

As an example of a safe browsing list, let’s say you have a list for malware that contains partial hashes of URLs known to host malware. These partial hashes are typically 4 bytes long, but only 2 bytes are shown for illustration.

[‘036b’, ‘1a02’, ‘bac8’, ‘bb90’]

Whenever Chrome needs to check the reputation of a resource using the Update API (for example, navigating to a URL), share the raw URL (or part of it) with Safe Browsing to perform the lookup. never run. Instead, Chrome uses the full hash of the URL (and some combinations) to look up partial hashes in the locally maintained Safe Browsing list. Chrome only sends these matching partial hashes to the Safe Browsing service. This allows Chrome to provide these protections while respecting the user’s privacy. This hash-based lookup is done in Chrome in three steps:

Step 1: Generate a combination of URLs and full hashes

When Google blocks URLs that host potentially unsafe resources on its Safe Browsing list, malicious actors can host resources at alternative URLs. Malicious attackers can cycle through various subdomains to generate new URLs. Safe Browsing uses host suffixes to identify malicious domains that host malware on subdomains. Similarly, malicious actors can cycle through various subpaths to generate new URLs. Therefore, Safe Browsing also uses path prefixes to identify websites that host malware at various subpaths. This prevents malicious actors from cycling through new malicious URL subdomains or paths, enabling robust and efficient threat identification.

To incorporate these host suffixes and path prefixes, Chrome first computes the full hash of the URL and some patterns derived from the URL. According to the Safe Browsing API’s URL and Hash specification, Chrome computes the full hash of a URL pair by following these steps:

First, Chrome converts the URL to canonical form as defined by the spec. Chrome then generates up to 5 host suffixes/variants for the URL. Chrome then generates up to 6 path prefixes/variants for the URL. Then, for the 30 combined host suffix and path prefix combinations, Chrome generates a full hash for each combination. The source code V4LocalDatabaseManager::CheckBrowseURL is an example that performs a hash-based lookup. V4ProtocolManagerUtil::UrlToFullHashes creates various URL combinations of URLs and computes full hashes.example

For example, a user trying to access https://evil.example.com/blah#frag. The canonical URL is https://evil.example.com/blah. Host suffixes attempted are evil.example.com and example.com. Path prefixes are / and /blah. The combined four URL combinations are evil.example.com/, evil.example.com/blah, example.com/, and example.com/blah.

url_combinations = [“evil.example.com/”, “evil.example.com/blah”,”example.com/”, “example.com/blah”]

full_hash = [‘1a02…28’, ‘bb90…9f’, ‘7a9e…67’, ‘bac8…fa’]

Step 2: Find Partial Hash in Local List

Chrome then checks the full hash of the URL pair against the locally maintained Safe Browsing list. These lists with partial hashes do not provide a definitive malicious verdict, but they can quickly identify whether a URL is considered non-malicious. If the full hash of a URL doesn’t match any of the partial hashes in the local list, the URL is considered safe and Chrome proceeds to load it. This happens with over 99% of the URLs we check.

Source code V4LocalDatabaseManager::GetPrefixMatches retrieves the full hash of the URL and partial hashes that match that combination.example

Chrome finds that the three full hashes 1a02…28, bb90…9f, and bac8…fa match the local partial hash. Note that this is for demonstration purposes and matches here are rare.

Step 3: Get the matching full hash

Chrome then sends only the matching partial hash (not the full URL, specific part of the URL, or full hash) to the Safe Browsing Service’s fullHashes.find method. In response you will receive full hashes of all malicious URLs where the full hash starts with one of the partial hashes sent by Chrome. Chrome checks the full hash it gets against the full hash of the generated URL combination. If a match is found, identify URLs with different threats and their severities inferred from the matching full hash.

Source code V4GetHashProtocolManager::GetFullHashes performs a full hash lookup for the matched partial hash.example

Chrome sends the matched partial hashes 1a02, bb90, and bac8 to get the full hash. The server returns full hashes that match these partial hashes 1a02…28, bb90…ce, and bac8…01. Chrome detects when one of the full hashes matches the full hash of the combination of URLs being checked and identifies the malicious URL as hosting malware.

Conclusion

Safe Browsing protects Chrome users from a wide range of malicious threats on the Internet. While providing these protections, Chrome faces challenges such as memory space constraints, network bandwidth usage, and the dynamic threat landscape. Chrome also pays attention to your privacy choices and shares very little data with Google.

In a follow-up post, we’ll explore the more advanced protections Chrome offers to users who have opted in to ‘enhanced protections’.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://security.googleblog.com/2022/08/how-hash-based-safe-browsing-works-in.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos