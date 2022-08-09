Connect your follow-up boss to Trello and Google Forms





new appointment

Occurs when a new appointment is created by the follow-up boss.

new contract

Occurs when a new deal is created on a follow-up boss.

Trade stage updated

Occurs when a follow-up boss updates the stage of a deal.

new contact

Occurs when a new contact is created by a follow-up boss.

Person status updated

Occurs when the contact’s stage is updated in the follow-up boss.

Tags added to contacts

Occurs when a tag is added to the follow-up boss contact.

Add Collaborator

Add the selected user as a collaborator with a specific contact.

Add tags to contacts

Add tags to your contacts.

follow up boss

Apply the selected action plan to the contact.

schedule

action

follow up boss

Change the stage of an existing contact.

schedule

action

follow up boss

Create a new contact or update an existing contact with a follow-up boss. Important: This will not trigger an action plan.

schedule

action

follow up boss

Create a deal for your contact.

schedule

action

follow up boss

create a note for a contact

schedule

action

follow up boss

Create a task for your contact.

schedule

action

follow up boss

Record your contact’s calls.

schedule

action

follow up boss

Pause the contact’s selected action plan.

schedule

action

follow up boss

Assign another agent to this contact.

schedule

action

follow up boss

Notify your follow-up boss when a new inquiry arrives or an event occurs on your website. For example, someone inquires about a property, views or saves a property as a favorite, or subscribes to IDX’s registration and contact forms. This will trigger your action plan if new leads are created from the event.

schedule

action

follow up boss

Search for contacts by email, phone number, or follow-up boss ID.

schedule

action

Torello

Triggered when a new board is added.

schedule

trigger

Torello

Triggered when a new card is added.

schedule

trigger

Torello

Triggered when a card is archived to Trello.

schedule

trigger

Torello

Triggered when a comment is added to a card in Trello.

schedule

trigger

Torello

Triggered when activity occurs in Trello.

instant

trigger

Torello

Triggered when a card is moved to a list in Trello.

instant

trigger

Torello

Triggered at a specified time before the card expires.

schedule

trigger

Torello

Triggered when a card is updated in Trello.

instant

trigger

Torello

Triggered when a new checklist is created in Trello.

schedule

trigger

Torello

Triggered when a new label is created in Trello.

schedule

trigger

Torello

Triggered when a label is added to a Trello card.

instant

trigger

Torello

Triggered when a new list is added to the board.

schedule

trigger

Torello

Triggered when a new member joins the board.

schedule

trigger

Torello

Triggered when a new notification is received in Trello.

schedule

trigger

Torello

Create a new checklist item on a card.

schedule

action

Torello

Create a new board.

schedule

action

Torello

Add new cards to specific boards and lists.

schedule

action

Torello

Archive the card.

schedule

action

Torello

Add one or more attachments to a specific card.

schedule

action

Torello

Add an existing label to a specific card.

schedule

action

Torello

Move a specific card to a specific board list.

schedule

action

Torello

Add one or more members to a specific card.

schedule

action

Torello

Update the card’s name, description, due date, or position in the list.

schedule

action

Torello

Add a new (or existing) checklist to a card.

schedule

action

Torello

Close the board without permanently deleting it.

schedule

action

Torello

Write a new comment on a specific card.

schedule

action

Torello

Complete the existing checklist items in the card.

schedule

action

Torello

Create a copy of an existing board.

schedule

action

Torello

Delete an existing checklist for a card.

schedule

action

Torello

Add a new label to a specific board.

schedule

action

Torello

Add a new list to a specific board.

schedule

action

Torello

Remove an existing label from a card.

schedule

action

Torello

Search for a specific board label by name.

schedule

action

Torello

Search the list for a specific board by name.

schedule

action

Torello

Search for a specific board or card checklist by name.

schedule

action

Torello

Search for checklist items in a specific checklist by name.

schedule

action

Torello

Search for boards in your Trello organization by name.

schedule

action

Torello

Find a card in a Trello org by name, given the specified board and list. Do not search archived cards.

schedule

action

Torello

Search for members in your Trello organization by name.

schedule

action

Torello

Search for or create a specific board label.

schedule

action

Torello

Find or create a specific board list.

schedule

action

Torello

Find or create a specific checklist.

schedule

action

Torello

Search for or create a specific org board.

schedule

action

Torello

Find or create a specific organization card.

schedule

action

Google forms

Triggered when a new form response is received.

instant

trigger

Google forms

Triggered when a form response is added or changed.

instant

trigger

