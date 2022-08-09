Exploring Google Translate-friendly strategies to optimize Google Translate quality in the context of academic writing





Doi: 10.1007/s43545-022-00455-z. Epub 1 August 2022.

Expansion of affiliation

Affiliation 1 Institute for Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages, National Yang Ming Jiaotong University, 1001 University Road, Hsinchu, 300 Taiwan.

clipboard item

Yu-Chih Sun et al. SN Soc Sci. 2022.

View details Display options

display options

Abstract format PubMed PMID

Doi: 10.1007/s43545-022-00455-z. Epub 2022 Aug 1. Affiliation 1 Institute of Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages, National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, 1001 University Rd., Hsin-chu, 300 Taiwan.

clipboard item

CiteDisplay option

display options

Format AbstractPubMedPMID

Overview

In this study, we investigated the types of errors found in Google Translate (GT) Chinese to English translations, and based on those error types, we proposed strategies for optimizing the performance of GT. . From his seven articles published in English Teaching and Learning in 2017, his seven abstracts written in both Chinese and English were selected as materials. The researchers compared the GT translations with the English abstracts written by the original authors to analyze translation problems. Problematic translations consisted of grammatical errors (35%) and lexical errors (65%). In this context, we propose his nine specific strategies for use in preparing Chinese abstracts to be translated into English using GT. According to the strategy, users should (1) avoid expressions specific to their native language, (2) maintain the use of original English terminology when creating Chinese abstracts, and (3) discipline-specific discourse communities. We propose to reinforce logical relationships and expressions for Further analysis revealed that 99% of the 69 problems identified in the GT translations of the seven abstracts could be avoided using the proposed strategy. A conceptual framework for collaboration between GT and GT users is proposed and its educational implications are discussed.

Keywords: Academic Writing. English for Academic Purposes; Google Translate; Machine Translation.

The author retains exclusive rights to this article under an exclusive license to Springer Nature Switzerland AG 2022 by Springer Nature or its licensors under a publishing agreement with the author or other rights holder. The author’s self-archiving of the accepted manuscript version of this article is governed solely by the terms of such publication agreement and applicable law.

Conflict of Interest Statement

Conflict of interest On behalf of all authors, the corresponding author declares that there are no conflicts of interest.

numbers

Figure 1

conceptual framework for cooperation between

Figure 1

A conceptual framework for how users work with Google Translate

Figure 1

A conceptual framework for how users work with Google Translate

Similar Article RadLex Machine Translation and Radiologist-Based Translation: Implications for Multilingual Report Interoperability.

Park CJ, Yi PH, Al Yousif H, Wang KC. Park, CJ et al. J-digit imaging. 2022 Jun;35(3):660-665. Doi: 10.1007/s10278-022-00597-9. Epub 2022 15 Feb. J Digit Imaging. 2022. PMID: 35166969

Accuracy of Google Translate when translating instructions and contact information for top-selling drugs from English into Arabic, Chinese, and Spanish.

Cornelison BR, Al-Mohaish S, Sun Y, Edwards CJ. Cornelison BR, et al. J Health Syst Pharm. 9 November 2021;78(22):2053-2058. Doi: 10.1093/ajhp/zxab224. J Health Syst Pharm. 2021. PMID: 34048533

Machine translation of public health materials from English to Chinese: a feasibility study.

Turner AM, Dew KN, Desai L, Martin N, Kirchhoff K. Turner AM et al. JMIR Public Health Surveillance. 2015-11-17;1(2):e17. Doi: 10.2196/publichealth.4779. eCollection Jul-Dec 2015 JMIR Public Health Observation. 2015. PMID: 27227135 Free PMC article.

Assessing the accuracy of Google Translate to enable data extraction from trials published in languages ​​other than English [Internet].

Balk EM, Chung M, Chen ML, Trikalinos TA, Kong Win Chang L. Balk EM, et al. Rockville (MD): Medical Research and Quality Agency (USA). January 2013 Report No.: 12(13)-EHC145-EF. Rockville (MD): Medical Research and Quality Agency (USA). January 2013 Report No.: 12(13)-EHC145-EF. PMID: 23427350 Free books and documents. review.

Accuracy of Data Extraction for Non-English Language Tests by Google Translate [Internet].

Balk EM, Chong M, Hadar N, Patel K, Yu WW, Tricarinos TA, Chan LKW. Bork EM, et al. Rockville (MD): Medical Research and Quality Agency (USA). April 2012 Report Number: 12-EHC056-EF. Rockville (MD): Medical Research and Quality Agency (USA). April 2012 Report Number: 12-EHC056-EF. PMID: 22624170 Free books and documents. review.

References Alhaisoni E, Alhaysony M. A survey of Saudi Arabian EFL college students’ attitudes towards the use of Google Translate. Int J Engl Lang Educ.2017;5(1):7282.Doi:10.5296/ijele.v5i1.10696.-DOI Chandra SO, Yuyun I. Using his Google Translate in EFL essay writing. LLT J. 2018;21(2):228238. Doi: 10.24071/llt.v21i2.1539. – DOI Chon YV, Shin D. Handwriting, translation writing, and machine translation writing: text-level analysis using Coh-Metrix. I will teach you English. 2020;75(1):2548. DOI: 10.15858/engtea.75.1.202003.25. – DOI United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (23 February 2022) Goal 17: History. https://sdgs.un.org/goals Duker C, Shoquette DH. Machine Translation and the L2 Classroom: An Educational Solution to Reconcile with Google Translate. Foreign Langguan. 2018;51(4):779795. Doi: 10.1111/flan.12366.-Doi

View all 14 references

[x]

quote

copy

Format: AMA APA MLA NLM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35936920/%3Futm_source%3DFeedFetcher%26utm_medium%3Drss%26utm_campaign%3DNone%26utm_content%3D1rgUKXhZzOOZeAePfbzdRGKnjZ7E7uNpFwizpax4y8Q_NqOos9%26fc%3DNone%26ff%3D20220808080248%26v%3D2.17.7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos