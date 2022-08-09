Microsoft Edge really wants you to stay away from Google Chrome.





What you need to know Microsoft Edge version 104 has rolled out to the general public. With the updated browser, you can now migrate your Chrome data to Edge by signing into your Google account. Edge 104 also adds a new default security setting when visiting less-visited sites.

Microsoft Edge has an update that brings the browser to version 104. The changes are relatively minor, but should ease the transition from Google Chrome. Microsoft Edge’s First Run Experience now allows users to sign in to their Google account and migrate their Chrome data. This new feature allows you to bring your Chrome data with you without having Google Chrome installed on your system.

Edge 104 also has new default security options. Following the update, the browser will apply an extra layer of security when viewing less-visited sites. “With Enhanced Security Mode, Microsoft Edge reduces the risk of attacks by automatically applying more conservative security settings to unfamiliar sites, adapting over time as you continue to browse. , explains Microsoft’s support document (opens in a new tab). Edge[Web 上のセキュリティを強化する]Settings now default to Basic.

Here are the new features in Edge version 104 listed in the changelog:

Improve your security on the web. Improvements to improve security on the web in edge://settings/privacy now include Basic as a new default option. With this option, Microsoft Edge will apply additional security protections to less-visited sites. This feature preserves the user experience of the web’s most popular sites. For more information, see Browse more securely with Microsoft Edge (Opens in a new tab). Import Chrome data without using Chrome during first run experience. This feature allows users to sign in to their Google account and pull in Chrome data during the first run experience of Microsoft Edge. To disable this feature, disable First Run Experience with the HideFirstRunExperience (opens in new tab) policy or set AutoImportAtFirstRun (opens in new tab) to ‘DisabledAutoImport’.

A separate supporting document (opens in a new tab) breaks down all new policies for Edge 104.

