Google Pixel 6 deals and Google Pixel 6 Pro deals: August 2022





If you’ve been with us for a while, you know we’re big fans of Google’s latest flagship phone. That said, we’re always looking for the best Google Pixel 6 deals.Since the Pixel 6 and its upgraded sibling, the Pixel 6 Pro, first arrived in late 2021, it’s been the phone’s most elegant design. It has received particular attention and critical acclaim for its unparalleled camera. In fact, the Google Pixel 6 was voted as one of his best Android smartphones money can buy. For a flagship device that typically retails for less than $600, it’s not that shabby.

Despite its popularity, many wireless carriers and retailers are happy to discount popular devices, especially if you’re migrating services or adding new lines to your account. You can, but it will come and go quickly. You can also easily save cash (and help the environment) by purchasing refurbished devices. Whichever route you take, you’ll find all of this month’s best Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals below.

Looking for a more affordable Pixel 6a? That phone luckily has its own Google Pixel 6a deals page. But enough of the introduction. Let’s get down to business.

Google Pixel 6 sale

Other Google Pixel 6 Deals

Google Pixel 6 Pro deals

Other Google Pixel 6 Pro Deals

FAQ Do you have a Google Pixel 7?

absolutely! As we learned at the 2022 Google I/O keynote, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are expected to arrive later this year, along with the Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch. The Pixel 7 lineup features a similar look to its predecessor, but with a new camera visor (made from recycled aluminum) and the next generation of his Tensor chipset.

Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6a comparison

With the Google Pixel 6a hitting stores a few weeks ago, many are wondering whether to get a lower-priced version of Google’s flagship or go with the original. They share many of the same features, including but not limited to some important differences. The Pixel 6, for example, has a decidedly smoother display thanks to his 90Hz refresh rate, and if you like taking pictures, his stunning 50MP camera is worth a try.

The Pixel 6a, on the other hand, offers the same power and durability features as the flagship Pixel 6 at a significantly lower price. The decision is ultimately up to you, but if you need help deciding, check out our Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a guides.

When you get your new phone, you’ll want to protect your investment with a durable, high-quality case. Luckily, we’ve tested a lot of rugged cases, and you can read about them in our roundup of the best Google Pixel 6 cases and best Google Pixel 6 Pro cases.

If you’re torn between the Pixel 6 and the Samsung Galaxy S22, read our S22 vs. Google Pixel 6 comparison guide before you buy the phone. If you decide to go with a Samsung phone instead, we recommend stopping by our list of the best S22 deals right away.

